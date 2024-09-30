Badenoch: Israel ‘did that amazing thing with the pagers’

Kemi Badenoch has again attempted to position herself as the staunchest pro-Israel candidate in the Tory leadership contest.

Asked to explain her uncritical stance on Israel over its war with both Hamas and Hezbollah she told a Tory conference event:”Israel has the right to defend itself” and “the UK is an ally”.

“We cannot stand with Hezbollah,” she added. “We cannot stand with Hamas.”

Badenoch, one of the frontrunner to become the new leader of the party, also said:”Islamist terrorism is something that should never be appeased.

“Israel is at the frontline, and it is surrounded by a lot of enemies.

“I think what they are doing is extraordinary. People said getting the leader of Hezbollah couldn’t be done, people ask Israel to do things like be more targeted so they don’t harm civilians.”

The shadow housing secretary faced host journalist Christopher Hope and then questions from party members in a Q&A with all four leadership candidates on Monday.

Asked about the inflitration of Hezbollah, whih began with the explosion of walkie-talkies used by the terror group earlier this month, she said: “They did that amazing thing with the pagers and when they did that they were criticised for it.

“They are always criticised, and I am very sympathetic to the Israeli argument.”

But Badenoch also insisted “we must not forget the Palestinian people who are not Hamas”.

“They are unfortunately caught in the middle of this terrible war. I think we should do all we can to help them.”

Also quizzed where Robert Jenrick, Tom Tugendhat and James Cleverly, who have all declared their own support for Israel.

Badenoch has faced criticism over her comments on maternity pay. but claimed to have been “misrepresented.”