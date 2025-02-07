Barbra Streisand to launch duets album later this year

What do Paul MacCartney, Bob Dylan and Ariana Grande have in common?

They are all performing duets with Barbra Streisand on a new album she is due to launch later this year. other stars reported to be on board are Sting, James Taylor and Mariah Carey. Adele was asked but was unable to work it into her schedule.

Babs, who is turning 83 in April, has duetted many times over her singing career, notably with Barry Gibb, Neil Diamond and Celine Dion.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Barbra was recently nominated for two Grammys – in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category for her book My Name is Barbra, and in the Best Song Written For Visual Media category for Love Will Survive, the song she sang for The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

A documentary is in the works to cover the new Duets album.