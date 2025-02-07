Barbra Streisand to launch duets album later this year
Paul MacCartney, James Taylor and Ariana Grande among stars invited to sing with the 82-year-old artist
Louisa Walters is Features Editor at the Jewish News and specialises in food and travel writing
What do Paul MacCartney, Bob Dylan and Ariana Grande have in common?
They are all performing duets with Barbra Streisand on a new album she is due to launch later this year. other stars reported to be on board are Sting, James Taylor and Mariah Carey. Adele was asked but was unable to work it into her schedule.
Babs, who is turning 83 in April, has duetted many times over her singing career, notably with Barry Gibb, Neil Diamond and Celine Dion.
Barbra was recently nominated for two Grammys – in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category for her book My Name is Barbra, and in the Best Song Written For Visual Media category for Love Will Survive, the song she sang for The Tattooist of Auschwitz.
A documentary is in the works to cover the new Duets album.
