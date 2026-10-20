Barnet care home holds art exhibition for 97-year old Jewish resident

The artwork of a 97-year-old Jewish artist is being celebrated at her care home in Barnet, north London.

Born in Belfast, Joy Feld completed an art foundation course before becoming a designer with renowned textile and carpet manufacturer Cyril Lord. She later studied watercolour and drawing at Barnet College, joined the Finchley Art Society and the Barnet Guild of Artists, and moved into sculpture under acclaimed sculptor John Brown.

Her limited-edition bronze resin sculptures were shown at the Cato Gallery in Hampstead and, alongside her friend and fellow sculptor Richard Chapman, at the Affordable Art Fair in Battersea.

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Joy developed macular degeneration several years ago, meaning she could no longer continue creating art in the way she once had. But her family said that preparing the exhibition at TLC Carlton Court has given her a renewed sense of spirit and enthusiasm.

She said: “I painted my first picture when I was about 11 or 12. My mother was an artist and a teacher and I inherited my love of art from her – it’s in the genes! When my care home found out about my passion for art, they suggested the exhibition and the residents have taken a real interest in my work too. I’m a Belfast girl done good!”

Joy’s daughter Sara Hassell says the care home “has brought out the best in mum at a time we didn’t think she would ever be at her best again.”

The care home’s managing director, Sue Astill, said: “Joy’s story is a wonderful reminder that a person’s passions, talents and sense of identity continue throughout their lives. It has been incredibly special to see her family bring her artwork to our home and to see the joy and enthusiasm that the exhibition has created for Joy. The exhibition is free and open to the public, so please call in to enjoy a coffee and have a look!”