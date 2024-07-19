Barnet MP urges David Lammy to ‘commit’ to trying to secure release of the hostages
In his first Commons question Chipping Barnet MP Dan Tomlinson called for the foreign secretary to do 'everything he can' to bring about 'immediate' hostage releases
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Newly-elected Chipping Barnet MP Dan Tomlinson has used his first question in the Commons to urge the Foreign Secretary to do “everything he can” to ensure the release of the hostages captured by Hamas.
Speaking on Friday, Tomlinson praised David Lammy for meeting with the families of hostages still held by the terror group in Gaza, during his visit at the start of this week to Israel.
But the MP, who replaced fomer Tory minister Theresa Villiers in one of the three Barnet seats to turn red on July 4th, also pressed Lammy to “commit” to pressing for the “immediate” release of those still held hostage in Gaza.
The foreign secretary, who had given a statement on Israel and Gaza to MPs, responded by noting that, like himself, Tomlinson represents a seat with a “significant Jewish population.”
Lammy continued that Jewish constituents are “hugely concerned about the plight of the hostages, and they worry that the discussion about hostages sort of fallen off the lips of so many people.
“They worry that the horrors of October 7 have been forgotten against the backdrop of this unfolding crisis and war.”
He added:”I want to reassure him, and them that they have not been forgotten.
“Of course, the British government – and this is a cross party issue – is working very, very closely with the Israelis and others to see the release.”
Tomlinson joined Sarah Sackman in Finchley and Golders Green, and David Pinto-Duschinsky as one of three newly elected MPs in the so-called bagel belt seats.
At the heart of their election campaigns was a pledge to reflect the concerns of Jewish voters in parliament.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.