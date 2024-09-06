Barnet MPs write to Lammy to express ‘deep anger’ of constituents over Israel decision

Three Barnet Labour MPs have written an unprecedented letter to David Lammy expressing “deep concern and upset” from their constituents over the decision to suspend some arms export licences to Israel.

A letter signed by MPs Sarah Sackman, Dan Tomlinson and David Pinto-Duschinsky confirmed that in each of their three seats “constituents have been in touch and expressed deep concern and upset about Monday’s decision.

“They have asked that we express their concerns to you, so that the government can better understand their point of view.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The MPs for Finchley and Golders Green, Chipping Barnet and Hendon said that “many constituents are upset and angry about the timing of the announcement which, as you know, came shortly after the murder of six hostages by Hamas terrorists. There was particular anger that the announcement itself coincided with the funeral of one of the hostages, Hersh Goldberg-Polin.”

The letter added that constituents had “raised questions about the message that the decision sends to Israel’s enemies, including Hamas, Iran and Iran’s proxies.”

It continued: “While the decision may have been intended to de-escalate the conflict, there is great concern that it may inadvertently have the opposite effect, and adversely affect the security and safety of Israel and its people.”

The letter also confirmed that “our constituents have queried what this means for Britain’s longstanding relationship with Israel as an ally. They have also raised concerns about the possible impact of this decision on Britain’s perceived trustworthiness among its allies on the international stage.”

The MPs, newly elected in July, also said: “Whilst we support the government in its commitment to international humanitarian law, we thought that it was important to relay the views of many of our constituents.

“We know that they would appreciate a response from you in due course which we can circulate to them.”

Sackman, a barrister, was appointed solicitor-general after winning the Finchley seat, making her decision to sign the letter on behalf of constituents more significant.