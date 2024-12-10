Baruch HaCoffee: London’s top flat white spots

In the bustling coffee scene of London, one drink reigns supreme: the flat white. With its velvety milk and bold espresso base, it’s a cup of perfection. But where can you find the very best?

It’s time to get to know the best flat white in London. Known as ‘the King of Coffees,’ it is said to have originated in Sydney, Australia, in 1985 and has since dominated the speciality coffee world. Here is Jewish News’ list of five of the best flat whites in the nation’s capital.

5. Liten Coffee, South Hampstead

A flat white is about all there is space for in this small nook on the corner of Belsize Road and Fairhazel Road, just a minute’s walk from South Hampstead Overground Station (or 10 minutes from Finchley Road Underground Station). The staff are always friendly and able to help, and there’s more than a few tasty baked goods to choose from. This isn’t the place to sit and chat for hours, it’s a place to grab a coffee and go about your day. Though the shop itself is tiny, the flat white packs a punch. Each flat white on this list is expertly brewed, so the focus here is on flavour. The Liten flat white has a hint of almond with a raisin-like sweetness. Its balance of dried fruit and nutty flavours complements the charm of Belsize Park, earning Liten Coffee the fifth spot.

4. Omotesando Koffee, Tottenham Court Road

Omotesando introduces the meticulous artistry of Japanese coffee brewing to Central London. Its baristas, with their painter-like precision, craft some of the highest-grade specialty coffee. While the pour-over V60 is outstanding, we’re here for the flat white. Excellence, sheer excellence. At first there is an intense aroma of caramelised citrus fruits but somehow without it veering into a cliché Christmassy smell. The perfectly micro-foamed milk is a highway for a flavour that is so obviously jammy it’s like a Bonne Maman jar exploded in your face. The minimalist bar seating might require some perching, but it’s a small price to pay for this exceptional coffee experience.

3. Café Melo, Dalston

This one makes the list partially because of its proximity to the iconic and sensational Papo’s Bagels. If you haven’t tried it, and are that way inclined kosher-wise, then you simply must go to Papo’s Bagels. Whilst you’re there, you may as well pop into Café Melo for the delicious flat white. This flat white stands out with its malty, clove-like roast flavours—a perfect match for its bagel neighbours. It takes you on a short journey from an unmistakable and uninteresting ‘coffee’ aroma straight to a hit of malty, clove-y, roasty flavour which is actually all you want from this flat white. A flat white that tastes like coffee, absolutely nothing wrong with that, and everything right with it if you combine it with a smoked salmon and cream cheese bagel. Trust me.

2. NoNo, Brunswick Park, Camberwell

Venturing south of the river is worthwhile for both Toad Bakery (an everything bagel croissant!) and the excellent coffee from NoNo. Situated under a tree on the corner of Brunswick Park, a small coffee shack pokes out, creating an outdoor peaceful oasis to stop for a moment of bliss. Its vanilla aroma and floral honey notes create a surprisingly delicate flat white, making the journey south truly worthwhile. This hidden gem was an unexpected discovery, but it earns a well-deserved second place on this list.

1. Intermission, West Hampstead

Back to more familiar surroundings, this coffee is without a doubt the best flat white I’ve had in London, and arguably anywhere in the world. Every coffee on this list, and all those which didn’t make it, has been measured against this flat white. If you’re leaving M&S in West Hampstead you could easily miss this gem, but I urge you not to. The staff are quick, efficient and skilled, ensuring there’s rarely a queue. The efficiency doesn’t take away from the sheer quality of the coffee. The coffee hits the ideal temperature and features velvety milk with a flavour that balances acidity, sweetness, and nuttiness without overpowering you. It gives you everything you want from a flat white. Intermission feels like the birthplace of the flat white, offering perfection in every cup. If you try any coffee on this list, make this your number one priority.

Have we missed your favourite flat white spot? Click here to share your recommendations, and we might feature them next!