BBC Arabic sorry after presenter denies verified 7 October atrocities on air

BBC Arabic issued an on-air apology this month after one of its presenters denied verified facts about the 7 October atrocities during a broadcast, as the Corporation as a whole faces a thematic review into its coverage of the war in Gaza.

In late April, Israeli Researcher Idit Bar was challenged by Mohamed Abdelhamid, a presenter on BBC Arabic’s Talking Points show, after she stated that “we were attacked on October 7, 2023. They slaughtered entire families, they kidnapped little infants as well, they raped our women, burned families, I told you, and also kidnapped elderly people.”

Abdelhamid interrupted Bar, saying that “there is no evidence” for “burning whole families”. When Bar asked to be allowed to complete what she was saying, Abdelhamid responded that he was “obliged to comment if you repeat several stories which do not have any evidence.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

There is significant evidence regarding the burning of Israelis on 7 October, including that of families in their own homes. Following a complaint from media watchdog, CAMERA Arabic, BBC Arabic made an on-air apology earlier this month, stating: “In the Wednesday, April 28 episode of the “Talking Point” program, our guest from Israel Idit Bar was interrupted in a way contrary to fact[s] and our editorial guidelines. The BBC apologises for this mistake.”

Earlier this month, BBC chairman Samir Shah told Times Radio that the BBC would be conducting a thematic review of its coverage since 7 October, specifically stating that: “the [BBC] Arabic service, we are looking at it, we’ve been examining it.

“I think this whole business of how we’ve covered Israel-Gaza is a proper thing to examine thoroughly, which is why we’re going to identify… we’re going to get hold of an independent figure to look at our coverage.”

CAMERA Arabic told Jewish News that despite his words regarding challenging statements which he believed not to be based in evidence, Abdelhamid had not done so on October 10th 2023, three days after Hamas infiltrated Israel, murdering 1,200 people and taking 250 hostage. On that day, Abdelhamid interviewed a contributor from Gaza, who stated that: “Israel controls and dominates international media. This is a disgrace not so much to Israel as it is to the countries whose media [outlets] Israel controls and directs. This is the problem.” Abdelhamid did not challenge these remarks.

A spokesperson for CAMERA Arabic said: “The use of misinformation when “challenging” Israeli contributors is a frequent tactic used by BBC Arabic presenters, which CAMERA has documented and flagged repeatedly; equally common is the habit not to interrupt Arab speakers when it is they who spread misinformation and conspiracy theories. As documented in his ‘Talking Point’ program, the conduct of presenter Mohamed Abdulhamid reflects both sides of this double standard method to engage with speakers.

“As for the BBC Arabic apology which came following Abdulhamid’s interview with Idit Bar, it is impossible to understand from it that the presenter was originally denying well-authenticated 7 October 2023 atrocities. Furthermore, the apology did not address the offensive nature of his statements towards hundreds of victims and their family members; it is therefore insufficient.”

A spokesperson for the Board of Deputies said:

“Once again, we learn of serious failings in editorial standards at BBC Arabic. The Corporation has committed to an independent thematic review of coverage since 7 October to include BBC Arabic, but, while we await details of that, the BBC must ensure its editorial guidelines are upheld on all foreign language services.”

A BBC Spokesperson said: “BBC News Arabic, like all parts of the BBC, holds itself to the highest standards of accuracy. An episode of debate programme Talking Point, broadcast on 28 April, included an interview where the contributor was incorrectly challenged by the programme’s presenter. This fell below our usual editorial standards and we apologise. We have been in touch with the interviewee directly.”

In an interview earlier this month, Idit Bar described how when appearing on BBC Arabic, “the hosts sometimes are hiding their real opinions, but sometimes when the argument is going on, they just take off their masks.”

Despite her criticism, she sounded a positive note regarding her appearances on the channel, which is funding by British taxpayers.

“It’s an opportunity to deliver my message to hundreds of thousands of Arabs, and I can’t reach them in any other way”, she said.

I don’t care about the host, if he is hostile or not. I want to deliver the message to the audience….they are in their echo chamber, they don’t hear any other narratives. They hear 24/7 only the Palestinian narrative, the suffering in Gaza. They ignore the massacre on 7 October, they deny it, they don’t talk about it.”