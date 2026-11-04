BBC filmmaker awarded £400k settlement after antisemitism complaints to speak at JN event

Lucie Kon will discuss her BBC departure and treatment of Jewish staff with former Panorama journalist John Ware at JW3

A Jewish filmmaker who received a £400,000 settlement from the BBC after raising complaints about antisemitism will share her story at JW3 next month.

Lucie Kon, an award-winning documentary producer who claims she was pushed out of the broadcaster after speaking up for Jewish colleagues, will appear at the Jewish News-supported event on Thursday 3 December.

She will be interviewed by John Ware, an award-winning investigative journalist best known for his work on BBC’s Panorama, including his 2019 investigation into antisemitism within the Labour Party.

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The pair, who both worked on Panorama, will discuss Kon’s experiences at the BBC, the events leading to her departure and what she believes needs to change at the broadcaster.

As previously reported by Jewish News, Kon, 57, alleged that she faced antisemitic remarks and was treated differently after the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on 7 October 2023.

She claimed colleagues described Zionists as “evil”, questioned whether she could report fairly because she was Jewish and raised concerns about her involvement in a documentary on the Nova music festival massacre.

“It was like having Jew stamped on my forehead,” she told The Telegraph last month.

Kon, whose work also includes the Emmy-winning documentary Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again, also set up a group for Jewish BBC staff following the attacks.

She said she was later left out of meetings and stopped attending film festivals after raising concerns about antisemitism.

Her employment ended in April 2026, shortly after Mr Nobody Against Putin, a documentary she commissioned and executive produced, won an Oscar.

The BBC agreed to pay her £400,000 to settle her legal claim without admitting liability. Kon said most of the money related to personal injury.

The broadcaster said its internal processes had not upheld her allegations of antisemitism, although it acknowledged shortcomings in her treatment.

A BBC spokesperson previously told Jewish News: “The BBC processes did not uphold any of Ms Kon’s allegations of antisemitism. However, the outcome did acknowledge there were shortcomings, and the personal impact on Ms Kon.”

The event, My BBC Story: Lucie Kon in conversation with John Ware, begins at 7.30pm on Thursday 3 December at JW3 in north London.

Tickets are available through the JW3 website