BBC review finds Jewish staff fear speaking out amid concerns over safety and career prospects
Independent review warns Jewish BBC staff fear career damage for raising concerns
Jewish BBC employees and freelancers fear raising concerns at work will damage their careers, a major independent workplace culture review has found.
The 2025 review, commissioned by the BBC Board, revealed that both Jewish and Muslim staff had expressed fear about “speaking up, raising issues and being themselves at work”, concerns that have intensified since the conflict in the Middle East reignited last October.
The report states that Jewish and Muslim networks “felt concerns have not been heard or acted on”, and that a plan of action has been shared with the BBC Executive Committee.
Seperately, the review found broader fear among freelancers creating BBC content, regardless of background, that raising complaints could be “career-limiting”. Many feared being seen as “difficult” or risking future work by speaking up.
Despite the BBC having more channels for complaints than in 2013, including anonymous whistleblowing options, many staff remain unclear on how to access them.
A survey of nearly 900 freelancers found that while most said BBC teams behaved in line with corporate values, almost half said they did not feel safe speaking out about inappropriate behaviour. Just 42 percent believed the BBC holds people accountable for misconduct.
The review warns that “speaking up is especially seen as pointless” when concerns involve “presenters, high-profile seniors and favourites”, with some Jewish staff describing a culture where influence shields certain individuals from scrutiny.
The BBC Board has accepted the report’s recommendations, which include resetting behavioural standards, improving informal resolution processes, and greater transparency on outcomes when issues are raised.
