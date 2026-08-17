© 2026 JewishNews, All Rights Reserved.
Concept, design & development by RGB Media logo
Powered by Salamandra

Ben-Gvir calls for nightly ‘targeted assassinations’ in Gaza

Far-Right Israeli Minister advocates for 'taking down 30 to 40 every night'

By Lee Harpin August 17, 2026, 11:26 am Edit

Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor

Prefer Jewish News on Google
Israeli far-right lawmaker and the head of "Jewish Power" party Itamar Ben-Gvir.
Israeli far-right lawmaker and the head of "Jewish Power" party Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has called for “targeted assassinations” in Gaza, saying in a new podcast interview that Israel should be “taking down 30 to 40 every night.”

The far-right minister, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition cabinet, specified that the targets should not be limited to those posing an immediate threat. “There are people there who are not worthy of life,” Ben-Gvir said, adding, “They shouldn’t live. They’re not even people.”

His remarks came during an interview with Rom Braslavski, a former Israeli hostage who was working as a security guard at the Nova music festival during the October 7 Hamas attacks in southern Israel.

Ben-Gvir reiterated his criticism of Netanyahu over a recent reduction in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, stating, “It’s no secret, I disagree with the prime minister.”

Armed Palestinians sit on trucks carrying humanitarian aid near the Zikim border crossing between Israel and Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip

In the same podcast, Ben-Gvir also appeared to endorse mass emigration of Palestinians from Gaza and advocated for Israeli resettlement of the territory. “I see all of Gaza as ours,” he said.

More in Israel News
Car that Hind Rajab and family had been travelling in
Aug. 19, 2026
IDF confirms criminal investigation into killing of 5 year-old Palestinian girl in Gaza
By Lee Harpin
Fallen sergeant Yehuda Katz, whose remains were returned to Israel in August 2026, 44 years after he went missing in Battle of Sultan Yacoub
Aug. 19, 2026
Remains of last missing soldier returned to Israel after 44 years
By Jenni Frazer
Broken window at Kol Haneshema in Baka, Jerusalem
Aug. 18, 2026
Jerusalem Reform shul vandalised
By Jenni Frazer

“Settlements not just in Gush Katif but throughout Gaza, encouraging as much emigration as possible, sending them to their countries, and for the terrorists, no emigration, nothing, just to kill them one by one.”

Similar extreme comments by Ben-Gvir in the past have been cited before the United Nations World Court as evidence of alleged genocidal intent against Palestinians.

Israel has repeatedly and strongly denied committing genocide in Gaza.

read more:
Latest Jewish News
Click Here
More issues