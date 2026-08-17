Ben-Gvir calls for nightly ‘targeted assassinations’ in Gaza

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has called for “targeted assassinations” in Gaza, saying in a new podcast interview that Israel should be “taking down 30 to 40 every night.”

The far-right minister, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition cabinet, specified that the targets should not be limited to those posing an immediate threat. “There are people there who are not worthy of life,” Ben-Gvir said, adding, “They shouldn’t live. They’re not even people.”

His remarks came during an interview with Rom Braslavski, a former Israeli hostage who was working as a security guard at the Nova music festival during the October 7 Hamas attacks in southern Israel.

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Ben-Gvir reiterated his criticism of Netanyahu over a recent reduction in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, stating, “It’s no secret, I disagree with the prime minister.”

In the same podcast, Ben-Gvir also appeared to endorse mass emigration of Palestinians from Gaza and advocated for Israeli resettlement of the territory. “I see all of Gaza as ours,” he said.

“Settlements not just in Gush Katif but throughout Gaza, encouraging as much emigration as possible, sending them to their countries, and for the terrorists, no emigration, nothing, just to kill them one by one.”

Similar extreme comments by Ben-Gvir in the past have been cited before the United Nations World Court as evidence of alleged genocidal intent against Palestinians.

Israel has repeatedly and strongly denied committing genocide in Gaza.