Benjamin Netanyahu takes the stand in his corruption trial
Israeli PM has consistently denied any wrongdoing in the cases, which revolve around allegations of bribery and attempting to illicitly shape media coverage
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu testified in court Tuesday in his trial on corruption charges, an unprecedented moment that comes years after he was indicted for fraud, bribery and breach of trust.
Netanyahu has consistently denied any wrongdoing in the cases, which revolve around allegations of bribery and attempting to illicitly shape media coverage. He says the trial is a “witch hunt” meant to take him down politically. He has repeated similar sentiments so far on the stand.
Netanyahu was indicted in 2019, the first time a sitting prime minister has been charged in a criminal case, and the trial began in 2020. The proceedings have taken years in part because of pandemic-era restrictions and then because of Israel’s multi-front war that began with the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas invasion.
Netanyahu is indicted in three separate cases: One charges that he received illegal gifts from Arnon Milchan, a Hollywood producer, including cigars and champagne. Two others revolve around media coverage. One of them charges that he made a secret deal to limit the distribution of a right-wing newspaper in exchange for favourable coverage from one that criticised him, and another says he made regulatory decisions to benefit an Israeli businessman in exchange for favourable coverage on another news site. He is being questioned on all three.
“This is an opportunity to puncture these ridiculous accusations,” Netanyahu said at the start of his testimony, which came after a statement from his defence attorney. He added, “I was astonished at the extent of the absurdity.”
In addition to responding to questions from his lawyer about the cases, Netanyahu has spent time on the stand talking about his political career and events that occurred during his more than 15 years serving as prime minister. He claimed that the vast majority of Israeli media is “left-wing,” although one of the most widely-read papers, Israel Hayom, is seen as pro-Netanyahu.
He also said favourable media coverage is not important to him, and that if it were, “All I would have needed to do is signal and say that it’s OK, there will be two states” — a Palestinian state alongside Israel, something he has opposed for nearly all of his career. He added, “I would have moved a few steps to the left and been raised up.”
(While Netanyahu interviews on international news outlets relatively frequently, interviews with Israeli media are rarer.)
He also claimed that he dislikes champagne.
His testimony is far from a one-day affair. He is scheduled to appear in court three days a week, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., until questioning is finished. The trial is being held in the Jerusalem District Court, but Netanyahu’s testimony is taking place in an underground courtroom in Tel Aviv for security reasons.
Netanyahu and his allies, in addition to decrying the charges themselves, have said the testimony schedule is an unreasonable burden on a prime minister at wartime, but attempts to push it off have been unsuccessful. Several lawmakers from his Likud Party were in the courtroom to watch him take the stand, including Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Amir Ohana, the speaker of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. Pro- and anti-Netanyahu protesters also assembled outside the courthouse.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.