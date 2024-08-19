Police reassure Bevis Marks after service cancelled over social media post
Police reveal post made by a child and conclude it's "a safeguarding matter".
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
A Shabbat service at Bevis Marks Synagogue last weekend was cancelled after a disturbing post appeared on social media — before police discovered that the author was a child, living 200 miles away from the City of London congregation.
A spokesman for the S & P Community confirmed that about an hour before the Shabbat service was due to begin, the Bevis Marks authorities were advised that it should be cancelled.
City of London Police told the congregation that they were working closely with Counter Terrorism police to track down the author of the social media post. It is not known what the content of the post was, but it is understood it was sufficiently serious for the police to make swift inquiries.
City of London police spokesperson told Jewish News: “Counter Terrorism Policing officers were informed and quickly identified the author of the post as a child in the Greater Manchester area.”
Local officers were sent to interview the child. They said that they were “satisfied this was a safeguarding matter, so no arrest was made as there is no threat to the public”.
In the wake of the cancellation of the Shabbat service, the police said: “Officers are engaging with staff at the synagogue and other key stakeholders to provide reassurance and support.”
A spokesperson for CST, the Community Security Trust, said: “CST was in close contact with the police throughout Saturday morning and we thank them for their swift action”.
Bevis Marks, founded in 1701, is the oldest working synagogue in Britain. It is currently fighting a campaign against the building of a projected high-rise tower block, whose planning permission is being considered by the Corporation of London.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.