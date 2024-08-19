Police reassure Bevis Marks after service cancelled over social media post

A Shabbat service at Bevis Marks Synagogue last weekend was cancelled after a disturbing post appeared on social media — before police discovered that the author was a child, living 200 miles away from the City of London congregation.

A spokesman for the S & P Community confirmed that about an hour before the Shabbat service was due to begin, the Bevis Marks authorities were advised that it should be cancelled.

City of London Police told the congregation that they were working closely with Counter Terrorism police to track down the author of the social media post. It is not known what the content of the post was, but it is understood it was sufficiently serious for the police to make swift inquiries.

City of London police spokesperson told Jewish News: “Counter Terrorism Policing officers were informed and quickly identified the author of the post as a child in the Greater Manchester area.”

Local officers were sent to interview the child. They said that they were “satisfied this was a safeguarding matter, so no arrest was made as there is no threat to the public”.

In the wake of the cancellation of the Shabbat service, the police said: “Officers are engaging with staff at the synagogue and other key stakeholders to provide reassurance and support.”

A spokesperson for CST, the Community Security Trust, said: “CST was in close contact with the police throughout Saturday morning and we thank them for their swift action”.

Bevis Marks, founded in 1701, is the oldest working synagogue in Britain. It is currently fighting a campaign against the building of a projected high-rise tower block, whose planning permission is being considered by the Corporation of London.