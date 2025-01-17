Birthday prayers for 2-year old Kfir Bibas: campaigners rally in support of youngest hostage in Gaza

The second birthday of Kfir Bibas, kidnapped by Hamas at just nine months old, was marked on Thursday, 16 January at a special vigil in London.

Held next to Save the Children UK headquarters, it followed the positive news about the hostages-ceasefire deal signed between Israel and Hamas the day before.

Attendees and campaigners prayed and called for the immediate and unconditional release of Kfir and the other 97 hostages still held captive in Gaza.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Speakers included Moshe Levi, a brother-in-law of hostage Omri Miran, and Yotam Cohen, brother of hostage Nimrod Cohen, who were both kidnapped from Kibbutz Nahal Oz on October 7th.

Also present were Israel advocate and public speaker Hen Mazzig, former Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy and co-founder of the Remember 7.10 campaign, Florit Shoihet,

A message from Ofri Bibas, Kfir’s aunt was broadcast, alongside a message from Thomas Hand and his daughter Emily, a former hostage who was kidnapped at the age of 8. Senior representatives from Save the Children also attended.

Unfortunately, just before the event began, an individual deliberately attacked the crowd. According to testimonies from eyewitnesses gathered by the organisers, a young anonymous man scouted the gathering for about 15 minutes before going to destroy a display of toys for Kfir. He smashed personal belongings, and violently stormed into a peaceful crowd, primarily composed of elderly individuals, whilst screaming “Free Palestine”.

The Community Security Trust (CST) and the police intervened and stopped the man, who was questioned and released only with a warning.

Nivi Feldman, leader of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum UK, said: “Yesterday, we marked Kfir Bibas’ 2nd birthday, but I am still waiting for the day we can celebrate it with him in person. We are holding onto hope, waiting for Kfir, his brother Ariel, and all the hostages to come home. Our message remains clear: until the last hostage is free, we will not stop.”

Florit Shoihet, co-founder o

f Remember 7.10 campaign, said: “The peaceful gathering for Kfir, an innocent toddler who has spent most of his life in Hamas’ captivity, was sadly disturbed by a hateful individual that physically attacked people in the crowd.

“Just like those who committed the atrocities of the October 7th massacre, he also could not see our humanity and the genuine sadness we all share in light of the ongoing plight of Kfir and the other 97 hostages. We know what our brothers and sisters are going through in captivity, and we will continue to remind the world to bring them all back, no matter how much hate we face.”

Hen Mazzig, Israeli advocate and author: “The tragedy of Kfir Bibas’s second birthday in captivity is a stark reminder of the human cost of this hostage crisis. No child should grow up as a bargaining chip, and no family should endure the torment of stolen lives. As we mark this painful milestone, we must remain united in our resolve to bring baby Kfir and all hostages home. This isn’t just a humanitarian issue; it’s a test of our shared humanity.”

Moshe Lavi said: “We must not stop advocating until every hostage is brought home. The voices of children like Kfir and his brother Ariel, who are still held hostage, and Roni and Alma who are growing up with a father as a poster as long as he’s in captivity, as well as countless others affected by this atrocity, call upon us to act with unwavering resolve. Let their stories inspire us to continue demanding justice and freedom for all.”