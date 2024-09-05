Blair says he won’t ‘second guess’ UK government over Israel arms decision
Former PM tells Sky News Politics Hub presenter Sophy Ridge 'I’m still involved quite a lot with what’s going on in the Middle East right now.'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Sir Tony Blair has said he is not prepared to “second guess” Keir Starmer’s government over the decision to suspend some arms exports to Israel.
Asked if he believed the decision to be the correct one the former PM told Sky News Politics Hub presenter Sophy Ridge:”I’m not going to start second guessing the UK government on these issues.
“As I say, I’m involved myself in what’s happening there at the moment. And I just hope we can find a way out of it because what’s happening is truly terrible. I think the risks of escalation in the region are huge and urgent.”
Asked on Thursday evenings show Blair was also asked for his thoughts on Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
He added:” Well I’m still involved quite a lot with what’s going on in the Middle East right now.
“And so I’m not going to get into commenting on the individual leaders, since that wouldn’t be very helpful to what I’m doing. The most important thing is that we get a ceasefire that’s sustainable and that we find a path back to some concept of security for the Israelis and self-determination for the Palestinians. “
The interview is broadcast on Thursday at 7pm.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.