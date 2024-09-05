Blair says he won’t ‘second guess’ UK government over Israel arms decision

Sir Tony Blair has said he is not prepared to “second guess” Keir Starmer’s government over the decision to suspend some arms exports to Israel.

Asked if he believed the decision to be the correct one the former PM told Sky News Politics Hub presenter Sophy Ridge:”I’m not going to start second guessing the UK government on these issues.

“As I say, I’m involved myself in what’s happening there at the moment. And I just hope we can find a way out of it because what’s happening is truly terrible. I think the risks of escalation in the region are huge and urgent.”

Asked on Thursday evenings show Blair was also asked for his thoughts on Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He added:” Well I’m still involved quite a lot with what’s going on in the Middle East right now.

“And so I’m not going to get into commenting on the individual leaders, since that wouldn’t be very helpful to what I’m doing. The most important thing is that we get a ceasefire that’s sustainable and that we find a path back to some concept of security for the Israelis and self-determination for the Palestinians. “

The interview is broadcast on Thursday at 7pm.