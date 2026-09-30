Board and JLC to host 7 October anniversary vigil in central London

The Board of Deputies and Jewish Leadership Council have announced a vigil to mark the 3rd anniversary of the 7 October mass terror attack by Hamas, with people being encouraged to attend to “remember the victims and reflect on the continuing impact of the tragedy.”

The event, which will take place in central London at 5pm on 7 October itself, will feature prayers, musical performances, personal reflections and the reading of the names of British victims. Participants will also observe a moment of silence and hear from speakers reflecting on the significance of the day and the importance of remembrance.

On 7 October 2023, Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel. 1,200 men, women and children were killed and thousands injured, with 250 people taken as hostages into Gaza.

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Board of Deputies President Phil Rosenberg said:

“Three years on, the awful events of 7 October stand as one of the most tragic days for our Jews around the world. The Hamas terrorist massacre inflicted profound suffering and enduring trauma.

“We will gather in central London to honour the victims with dignity and resolve. This vigil reaffirms our commitment to remember those who were murdered, to support those still rebuilding their lives, and to stand firmly against hatred and terror in all its forms. It will also be a timely reminder to our political leaders not to forget the horror inflicted on the Israeli people on that day, nor the cynical approach adopted by Hamas to this day.

“Please join us as we say, loudly and clearly ‘Am Yisrael Chai!’”

Jewish Leadership Council Chair Keith Black said:

“Three years on from the horrors of 7 October, Jewish communities around the world continue to grieve for the 1,200 innocent men, women and children murdered that day, and for the 85 victims murdered in captivity. We invite our community and our allies to join us for a public commemoration to remember those whose lives were so brutally taken, to honour their memory, and to stand together in solidarity with Israel.”