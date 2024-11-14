Board and Sub Committee Recruitment

We are the largest provider of sheltered housing to the Jewish community in the UK. We deliver services to around 550 properties; primarily sheltered housing with some other supported housing and general needs homes.

As we look to the future and in line with our commitment to strong governance, we are now seeking to recruit additional nonexecutive members for our various Subcommittees and the main Board. These are voluntary roles and require a commitment to attend quarterly meetings throughout the year. Meetings are held in the early evening.

Many of our Subcommittee members have progressed to become duly elected members of the main Board. All non-executive members receive the support of the established senior executive team, and we are proud that our non-executive and executive members enjoy strong and positive working relationships.

We are looking for individuals who want to make a difference, understand our business and our regulatory framework, and share our commitment to providing quality accommodation and associated services to our community. We need individuals who want to make an impact, understand the contribution that they can make but also have a strong understanding of risk.

We are interested to hear from individuals who work or have expertise in any of the following fields:

Social Housing Finance

Social Housing Property and Development

HR

IT

Social Housing Management

To find out more or for an informal conversation about the role please contact the Chief Executive – jgoodman@jliving.org.uk

Applicants will be required to submit a full CV, Supporting Statement and will be required to participate in an interview.