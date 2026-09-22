Board of Deputies and London Jewish Forum hosting community hustings for Holborn and St Pancras by-election

The Board of Deputies and the London Jewish Forum will host a community hustings this Thursday evening ahead of the upcoming Holborn and St Pancras by-election.

Candidates Sagal Abdi-Wali (Labour), Ewan Cameron (Conservative), Peter Newman (Reform), Zack Polanski (Green), and Patrick Spillman (Liberal Democrats) have all confirmed their attendance.

The hustings will take place at a venue within the north London constituency.

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The event will give local voters an opportunity to hear directly from five of the candidates contesting the October 8 by-election, which was triggered after local MP and former Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation.

Sir Keir, who had held the inner-London seat since 2015, resigned as an MP at the start of September, stating he wished to focus on international affairs.

Labour has held Holborn and St Pancras in every election since its creation in 1983, winning by a majority of over 11,000 votes in the 2024 general election.

The Green Party hopes to build on its momentum from May’s local elections, where it finished second to Labour across the constituency’s council wards. Liberal Democrat, Conservative, and Reform candidates will also aim to deliver strong performances in the poll.

Register for tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/holborn-st-pancras-jewish-community-hustings-tickets-2000988168477?aff=oddtdtcreator