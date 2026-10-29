Board of Deputies launches new edition of Employer’s Guide to Jews and Judaism

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has welcomed the newly expanded edition of the Board of Deputies Employer’s Guide to Jews and Judaism, launched this week at the Combatting Antisemitism Conference, hosted by Lord Mann at Lancaster House.

The initiative, presented on Tuesday 27 October, provides employers, HR professionals and business leaders with practical guidance on supporting Jewish employees and creating inclusive workplaces.

Reynolds convened a roundtable of community and business leaders at the conference to discuss antisemitism in the workplace, which is one of the issues highlighted in the Guide.

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Produced through the Board’s BoD@Work programme, the revised Guide is the result of two years of consultation and feedback from stakeholders across both the Jewish community and the world of work.

It includes updated legal guidance, practical advice for employers, and a more accessible overview of the Jewish way of life for non-Jewish colleagues and managers. The Guide explains how aspects of Jewish life, including religious observance and Jewish Culture, can manifest in the workplace.

Coming at a time of heightened concern about antisemitism in British society, the Guide argues that supporting Jews in the workplace should form part of a wider whole-society approach to combating antisemitism and ensuring British Jews can participate fully in every aspect of national life.

It also highlights the importance of employers understanding Jewish identity as both an ethnicity and a religion, reflecting protections under UK equality law.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “I welcome this new guide which will help employers better understand Jewish practices, culture and law, so they can offer more support to Jewish employees who may feel uncertain about sharing their identity in the workplace at a time of heightened tension for the community.”

He added: “This practical advice will be invaluable to employers and organisations who are discussing it with their employees. It will help create workplaces where Jewish colleagues feel safe, valued and supported, and where antisemitism is recognised and challenged.

“I commend the expertise and commitment behind this important resource, which strengthens our shared determination across Government and in society generally to tackle antisemitism and ensure Jewish life thrives across the UK.”

Karen Newman, vice president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said: “Every employee should feel able to bring their whole self to work without fear of discrimination or exclusion. This Guide has been shaped by extensive engagement with employers, HR professionals, Jewish employees, and community organisations over the last two years. It provides practical, accessible advice to help employers better understand Jewish identity and create environments where Jewish colleagues can thrive.”

Lord Mann, HM Government’s Independent Adviser on Antisemitism said: “It is one of the most significant initiatives of recent years. Every employer needs to get a copy and use it.”

ACAS said it “welcomes this practical guide to supporting Jewish employees in the workplace. Greater understanding, open conversations and avoiding assumptions about individual needs can help employers prevent discrimination and create workplaces where everyone is treated fairly and with respect.”