Board of Deputies president: Food should not be used as a weapon of war
Phil Rosenberg uses speech at latest Board meeting to directly criticise Israel's leaders over aid restrictions in Gaza
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Board of Deputies president Phil Rosenberg has directly criticised attempts by Israel to use food aid as a “weapon of war” saying innocent Palestinian citizens are left paying the price of crimes committed by Hamas.
In a well-received President’s statement at Sunday’s Plenary Meeting of the communal organisation, Rosenberg said his organisation had made it “clear” to Israeli leaders that “we need to see aid flowing in Gaza.”
As he addressed Deputies, Rosenberg also said the situation in the West Bank was now “out of control” as he condemned both settler violence and the recent murder of a pregnant Israeli woman by terrorists there.
Condemning settler violence, the president branded Israeli far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich “a stain on the Zionist project” adding “every time they open their mouths something appalling comes out.”
The Board has largely refrained from issuing official statements in response to Israel’s increasingly hardline military tactics in Gaza following the October 7 2023 Hamas massacre.
But in perhaps the toughest criticism of Israeli military tactics in Gaza yet to come from the organisation’s senior ranks, Rosenberg told Deputies that “while Hamas and Islamic Jihad have brought chaos to the region it is important that innocent Palestinian civilians do not pay the price for the crimes of terrorists.
“Put simply, food should not be used as a weapon of war.”
He added:”Israel must ensure the supply to Gaza and Hamas must not steal it when it comes in. ”
Rosenberg continued:”We have been clear to Israeli leaders that we need to see aid flowing into Gaza, not a basic amount, but enough to feed the civilian population.”
Referencing Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, Rosenberg said:”They need to be reigned in… ideally they need to be kicked out.”
Looking to the future, Rosenberg also spoke of the need for increased diplomatic efforts and engagement with the embassies and governments of Arab and Muslim majority countries.
He said the doctrine of conflict management of the past 15 years had failed.
“It merely breeds hatred, despair and extremism that drives people into the arms of Hamas,”added Rosenberg, who called for a new era of “conflict resolution.”
Elsewhere in his speech, Rosenberg praised the UK government’s announcement about moves to proscribe Iran’s IRGC force.
But he said he belived it was a “mistake” for the government to suspend talks on a free trade deal with Israel.
“Rosenberg said seeing the UK and Israel argue was like “seeing our parents quarrel” adding:”We love them both dearly.”
In article for the Observer newspaper on Sunday Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg also said that “starving non combatants” ran counter to Jewish values.
The Senior Rabbi of the New North London synagogue said he was writing out of “deep concern for Israel, my people and for all human life.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.