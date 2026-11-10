Board of Peace warns Gaza winter aid ‘insufficient’ despite 8,200 truck deliveries

Israel says more than 91,000 tents have entered Gaza as flooding leaves displaced families facing worsening conditions

The Board of Peace has warned that humanitarian aid reaching Gaza remains “insufficient”, despite Israel announcing that thousands of trucks carrying winter supplies have entered the territory.

The US-backed body, established under President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, has called for urgent action to protect displaced families as winter approaches.

The warning comes as heavy rain and flooding threaten families living in temporary shelters, with colder weather adding to concerns about conditions for displaced Palestinians.

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Israel’s military said more than 8,200 trucks loaded with blankets, waterproof sheets, winter clothing and other essentials had entered Gaza, alongside more than 91,000 tents.

The deliveries form part of a winter preparation plan being carried out by the Israel Defence Forces (DF) and COGAT, the Israeli body responsible for coordinating civilian affairs in Gaza.

The programme involves the Board of Peace, the United Nations, international aid agencies and donor countries.

However, the Board of Peace said it was “deeply concerned” by flooding that has left “displaced families already living in precarious conditions, exposed to cold and unsafe conditions.”

It described Israel’s humanitarian response so far as “insufficient”.

The Board called for faster deliveries of shelter materials and equipment needed to tackle flooding and improve sanitation, warning that delays were making conditions worse for vulnerable families.

It also called on Hamas to disarm and give up control of Gaza under Trump’s peace plan, warning that continued military activity was putting civilians at risk.

Israeli authorities said they had also approved 7,500 vaccine doses for UNICEF, three mobile clinics and medical supplies, including fuel for hospitals.

Work is underway to repair water networks and improve sewage systems, with 12 sewage removal trucks approved for the International Committee of the Red Cross.

According to the IDF, more than 850 aid requests covering tens of thousands of trucks have been authorised, although around half have yet to be fulfilled.

The military said delays were partly caused by funding and transport difficulties faced by international organisations, rather than Israeli restrictions.

The Board, however, has also raised concerns about delays in Israeli approvals, highlighting disagreements over what is holding up the delivery of aid.

Israel also said it was checking certain supplies to prevent Hamas from using humanitarian equipment to rebuild its military capabilities.

The IDF and COGAT said they would continue working with international partners to improve conditions in Gaza as winter approaches.