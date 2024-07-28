Board president writes of community’s ‘grave concerns’ over Labour’s Israel policy

The Board of Deputies president has suggested that any move by Labour to ban UK arms sales to Israel would be an “astonishing decision to take against a key UK ally and security partner” and one that would harm their “ability to defend against terrorist foes like Hamas, or shared UK adversaries like Iran”.

In a comment article for the Sunday Times, Phil Rosenberg claimed that as a result of Labour’s shift on Israel many in the community have “grave concerns about the new government’s foreign policy stance”.

He added: “We all want the new UK government to help end a conflict that has taken far too many lives and caused far too much suffering.”

Rosenberg said the government must “remain credible on national security” and that Labour “should not take our community’s hard-won goodwill for granted.”

The Board president’s critical op-ed followed the decision of Chief Rabbi Emphraim Mirvis to request a meeting with Keir Starmer to discuss concerns over Israel, as revealed first by Jewish News.

Referring to the government’s decision last Friday not to pursue objections to the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) jurisdiction over the Israel-Gaza war, Rosenberg claimed: “The move has implications for democratically elected leaders around the world.”

The Board had also previously questioned the government’s decision to restore funding to UNRWA, “despite allegations that UNRWA’s employees and institutions have actively enabled Hamas’s atrocities.

In the Commons Keir Starmer said the decision had been taken after the utmost consideration and checks were carried out on the aid agency’s ability to monitor its employees.

But Rosenberg wrote again of “allegations that UNRWA’s employees and institutions have actively enabled Hamas’s atrocities.”

Ahead of an expected decision by foreign secretary David Lammy to announce that the UK will provide defensive weapons to Israel, but will steer clear of funding those used in Gaza, the Board president said:”This, at just the moment that there is a material risk of a full-scale conflict with Iranian proxies like Hezbollah in Lebanon, and increased conflict with the Houthis, who are bombing British ships.”

Sources have told Jewish News that the government is still determined to prove that it is supportive of Israel, and its right to defend itself against multiple enemies.

They stress that the party has been vocal in calling for the release of hostages alongside calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

But the party’s “long-term” strategy is one that is committed to steps that lead to the renewal of a peace process and a two-state solution.

Party sources suggest that policies that are uncritical of the stance taken by Benjamin Netanyahu would be a mistake.

Last week the Board of Deputies also faced calls for it to speak out more forcefully in support of a two-state solution, after Israel’s Knesset voted to reject Palestinian state recognition, even though no offer of one was on the table. Hundreds sign letter calling on Board to denounce no Palestinian state stance

The appointment of Richard Hemer KC as Attorney General has pushed the Labour government into a firm stance recognising the international rules based system, and of the importance of international law, sources added.