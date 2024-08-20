Bodies of six hostages recovered from Gaza

The bodies of six hostages kidnapped by Hamas have been recovered from Gaza, according to Israel’s military.

A joint statement by the IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) and ISA (Israel Security Agency) confirmed that Yagev Buchshtab, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell and Haim Perry’s bodies were rescued from the Khan Yunis area in Gaza overnight on Monday and brought back to Israel.

It continues: “The rescue operation was conducted under the command of the 98th Division and carried out by the Paratroopers Brigade, ‘Yahalom’ Unit, and the 75th Battalion, along with ISA forces. The operation was enabled by precise intelligence from the ISA, IDF intelligence units, and the IDF Intelligence Directorate Hostage Headquarters.

“Following an identification procedure carried out by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Israel Police, the IDF Manpower Directorate’s Hostage team, which is responsible for accompanying the families of the hostages, notified their families and communities today.

The IDF and ISA send their heartfelt condolences to the families. The IDF and ISA are continuing to deploy all operational and intelligence means in order to fulfill the supreme national mission of bringing back all the hostages.”

The Hostages Families Forum Headquarters said the recovery of the bodies “crucially provides their families with necessary closure and grants eternal rest to the murdered. Israel has a moral and ethical obligation to return all the murdered for dignified burial and to bring all living hostages home for rehabilitation. The immediate return of the remaining 109 hostages can only be achieved through a negotiated deal. The Israeli government, with the assistance of mediators, must do everything in its power to finalize the deal currently on the table.”

Avraham Munder, 79, had lived in Kibbutz Nir Oz for over 50 years. He fought and was wounded in the Six-Day War. Known as the legendary and beloved warehouse manager at the Nirlat factory in the kibbutz, Abraham was a talented singer in the Eshkol choir. On October 7th, he was captured alive and forced to kneel on the ground whilst his wife, Ruti Munder, 78, their daughter, Keren Munder, 54 and her son, Ohad, then 8, were abducted. Ruti, Keren and Ohad were released on November 24 as part of a temporary ceasefire deal brokered by Qatar and the United States between Hamas and Israel.

Yoram Metzger, 80, from Kibbutz Nir Oz, was kidnapped from his home along with his wife, Tamar, who was released from Hamas captivity after 53 days. Yoram was one of the founders of the Nir Oz Winery. He is survived by his wife Tamar, three children, and seven grandchildren.

Haim Perry, 80, from Kibbutz Nir Oz, was a man of peace, art, and cinema. He taught in schools in the area and at Sapir College. He established and built the art gallery in the kibbutz and the sculpture garden. He was also one of the founders of the Nir Oz Winery. Chaim was abducted from the safe room in his home while protecting his wife, Osnat. He is survived by his wife, five children, and 13 grandchildren.

Alexander Dancyg, 75, from Kibbutz Nir Oz, was an historian, educator, and farmer. Born to Holocaust survivors, he became one of the founders of educational delegations to Poland. Alex worked at Yad Vashem for about 30 years, where he trained thousands of guides in Holocaust education. Hostages who were held captive with him reported that Alex spent his time in captivity giving history lectures to fellow captives.

Nadav Popplewell, 51, from Kibbutz Nirim, was a family man of distinction and a generous friend, a lover of books and science fiction. He was kidnapped from his home’s safe room along with his mother, Channa Peri, who was released after 49 days in captivity. His older brother, Roy, was murdered on October 7th.

Yagev Buchshtab, 35, lived in Kibbutz Nirim. A sound technician by profession, Yagev had a deep passion for music. From a young age, he played guitar and flute, later expanding to other instruments, some of which he built himself. Together with his wife Rimon, Yagev cared for five dogs and five cats, several of which they had rescued and rehabilitated. Yagev was abducted from his home in Kibbutz Nirim along with his wife, Rimon Buchshtab-Kirsht, who was released after 50 days in captivity.

One hundred and nine hostages remain in Gaza.