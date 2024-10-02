Borehamwood Civic building lights up for October 7th remembrance

Hertsmere’s Civic Offices will be lit up in yellow in solidarity with the first anniversary of October 7th.

Councillor Jeremy Newmark, leader of Hertsmere Borough Council, told Jewish News: “On Monday 7 October 2024, many of our residents will be marking the first anniversary of the horrific terror attacks in southern Israel.

“It was unanimously agreed at our Full Council meeting last month to light our Civic Offices in yellow, on that day, as a symbol of humanitarian solidarity for the remaining Jewish and Druze Arab hostages still being held in Gaza.

“We also recognise that the conflict which has followed the terror attacks has led to the deaths and suffering of thousands of innocent Palestinians. The immediate release of all hostages would be a huge step towards ending this cycle of violence.”

As reported by Jewish News, the offices were lit up in blue and white in solidarity with Israel shortly after October 7th last year.