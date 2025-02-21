Borehamwood community unites in grief at tragic return of Ariel, Kfir and Oded
Rabbi Alex Chapper, social media activist Lee Kern and singer Yoni Shine uplift hearts during 70th consecutive hostage vigil
More than 400 members of the Elstree and Borehamwood community and surrounding areas, gathered in Borehamwood shopping park this morning to mark the return of six hostages this week; three alive and three dead, including children, Ariel and Kfir Bibas and great-grandfather, Oded Lifshitz.
In their 70th consecutive vigil, the event was held to express solidarity with the people of Israel and the 70 hostages still held in brutal captivity by Hamas. It came at a time of shock and grief as the first Israeli bodies were returned to Israel, along with the news that Shiri, the mother of Ariel and Kfir was not returned as stated.
Eddie Hammerman, co-founder of the Borehamwood hostage vigils, said: “For 16 months, we have gathered as a community, come rain or shine, to call for the release of the innocent hostages held in captivity in Gaza. They are separated from their families, suffering in dark tunnels, deprived of the basic human rights we all take for granted—fresh air, food, and dignity.
“The released hostages have shared that our rallies and vigils gave them strength during captivity, and their families have told us how much it truly means. We offer them strength, and in turn, we are strengthened. As we come together in a time of pain for all the Jewish people, our deepest wish is that our brothers and sisters in Israel will soon be reunited with their loved ones and be able to experience these simple, yet precious, freedoms once again. Until then, we will not stop until every hostage is home. Every last one.”
The vigil concluded with prayers for peace and the Israeli and British national anthems.
