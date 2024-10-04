Boris Johnson claims ‘bugging device’ found in bathroom after Netanyahu visit
Former PM says it it 'may or may not be a coincidence' that device was allegedly found during 2017 visit to UK by the Israeli PM
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Boris Johnson has claimed a listening device was found in his personal bathroom at the Foreign Office after it had been used by Benjamin Netanyahu.
In his new book Johnson has alleged that when the Israeli Prime Minister visited his department in 2017, his security team found bugging devices in the toilets after he had used the facilities.
During their meeting in his old office Johnson, who was foreign secretary at the time, claimed Netanyahu excused himself to go to the bathroom, which he describes as being similar to “the gents in a posh London club” and which is found within a “secret annexe”.
The former prime minister writes: “Thither Bibi repaired for a while, and it may or may not be a coincidence but I am told that later, when they were doing a regular sweep for bugs, they found a listening device in the thunderbox.”
Johnson also writes that during his meeting with Bibi he joked about having the very walnut desk where the Balfour Declaration was written by Arthur James Balfour.
Netanyahu is alleged to have uttered “wow” and appeared “genuinely awestruck” at the sight of the desk.
Johnson also then claimed to have the “very pen that he used”, when the Declaration was signed, but pulled a Bic biro out of his drawer.
In the book Unleashed, Johnson admits the walnut desk was unlikely the one at which it was composed by the former foreign secretary.
In 2019 Israel denied claims it had planted devices near the Trump White House and said its officials had not spied on the U.S.
The Israeli Embassy in London has been approached for comment over Johnson’s latest claims.
He told The Telegraph, who published book extracts, that “I think everything you need to know about that episode is in the book.”
