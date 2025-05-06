Bowling alley fires staff over after ‘five Jews’ appears on scoreboard
In a statement sent to Jewish News, the owner of the venue, confirmed those involved were dismissed as soon as the incident came to light
Staff at a Belgian bowling alley have been fired after an antisemitic incident targeting a group of Jewish players.
Five young men paid for a round of tenpin bowling at Gamestate Bowling in Antwerp on Sunday. But when they checked into the lane they were allocated they found that the digital display did not show their names but a message stating “5 joden,” meaning five Jews.
The players, all aged 18 and wearing kippot, complained to staff at the bowling alley, which is part of a Dutch chain with branches across Europe – but to no avail. They later reported that they were ignored throughout their interactions with staff.
The bowling alley had previously been flagged to Belgian campaign group Stop Antisemitisme after a member of staff was seen wearing a t-shirt with the word ‘Palestine’ emblazoned across the front instead of the company’s required uniform.
Baroness Regina Sluszny, a Holocaust survivor and president of the country’s Forum of Jewish Organisations, described the incident as “very shocking” in a phone call with Jewish News.
“This kind of thing should not happen in Belgium,” she said, adding that levels of antisemitism have skyrocketed since the events of October 7 2023 and the war in Gaza.
“This shouldn’t be happening in Belgium,” she said. “They’ve imported everything here and nobody does anything about it.”
In a statement sent to Jewish News, Roel Veltmeijer, CEO of Gamestate, confirmed that the staff involved were dismissed as soon as the incident came to light.
“At Gamestate, we are shocked and disappointed by the incident that took place at our location in Antwerp, in which two employees acted in a racist and antisemitic manner,” he said. “We offer our sincere apologies to anyone who feels hurt or excluded by this.”
Veltmeijer went on to say that this behaviour was not in line with the values of Gamestate “where inclusivity, respect and fun are paramount”.
He said the firm was “doing everything we can to prevent such incidents in the future” and stressed its commitment to “diversity and inclusion”. He added: “This incident only strengthens our determination.”
Antwerp is home to Belgium’s largest Jewish community, around two thirds of which is Charedi. Last year the Simon Wiesenthal Centre warned of a “significant rise” in antisemitism, saying the community had experienced a five-fold rise in hate-fuelled incidents since October 7.
At the time, Daniel Schuster, the organisation’s senior representative for Europe, said: “If Belgian authorities allow antisemitism to continue rising unchecked, the future for Jews in this country will be in jeopardy.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.