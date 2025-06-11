Brent Council leader says he understands Jewish residents pain and trauma after Oct 7 attack

Brent Council leader Councillor Muhammed Butt has attempted to reassure Jewish residents of the borough angered by the decision to proceed with a twinning arrangement with Nablus saying he understands the “pain and trauma” impacting the community following the October 7th Hamas terror attack.

Responding to angry messages from locals, some of whom say they are strongly sympathetic to the Palestinian cause but who are dismayed by the decision to proceed with the twinning arrangement, Butt defended the move citing a petition signed by 2,000 people in support of the controversial proposal.

Jewish News now understands that the petition was arranged with the support of the Brent and Harrow branch of the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign. Brent Council votes to proceed with Nablus twinning despite warnings about Hamas control

A counter petition, opposing the twinning with the West Bank city, has already attracted over 1000 signatures days after it was opened.

Butt wrote to residents saying:”First and foremost, I want to acknowledge the pain and trauma that continue to affect Jewish communities both here in Brent and around the world following the horrific terrorist attacks committed by Hamas on October 7th.

“I want to be unequivocal: Brent Council condemns terrorism and hatred in all its forms.

“We stand in solidarity with all innocent victims of violence, including those who were so cruelly targeted in Israel, and we remain firmly committed to ensuring Jewish residents in our borough feel safe, respected, and valued.

“The decision to twin with Nablus was not taken lightly. It followed a period of public engagement, including a petition signed by more than 2,000 residents.”

The north-west London Labour council leader has previously been forced to apologise for his own interventions on Israel and Palestine.

In 2016 he apologised after sharing a social media post which appeared to show a Palestinian girl in a skirmish with an Israeli soldier, which at the bottom claimed “Israel is a terrorist state like ISIS.”

In April 2022 he told Jewish News he was “appalled” to learn he had shared a recording of a Palestinian song that included the chant “Hit, Hit, Tel Aviv” on social media.

But writing to defend the Nablus twinning proposal amid a growing backlash he added:”The decision to move forward with the twinning does not represent support for any political group or administration in Nablus.

“Rather, it reflects Brent’s humanitarian values and a desire to connect with ordinary people in another part of the world who, like us, strive for peace, education, dignity, and progress for the next generation.

“We fully understand that some may view this decision through the lens of ongoing conflict.

“But as a council representing one of the most diverse communities in the UK, we believe it is both possible and necessary to hold space for multiple truths: to condemn violence, to stand against antisemitism, and to express compassion for those suffering under occupation, displacement, or hardship.

“Our aim is to build bridges of understanding, not divisions of ideology.

“We are committed to ensuring that Brent remains a safe and inclusive home for all communities — including Jewish residents, many of whom have contributed immeasurably to our borough’s civic, cultural, and communal life.”