Brighton Jewish community tie 600 yellow ribbons to giant willow sculpture

Community activists in Brighton & Hove marked Wednesday’s 600-day milestone for the Gaza hostages being held in captivity by tying the same number of ribbons to a giant willow sculpture.

The 10ft high sculpture, made up of 600 withies (willow sticks), was hand-made over five hours by members of the Yellow Ribbon Campaign.

Alongside friends and supporters, the volunteers from Brighton & Hove community tied the ribbons and then, in a symbol of solidarity, raised up the sculpture together.

Organiser Heidi Bachram said: “The war in Gaza is relentlessly televised with moment to moment updates. Yet we rarely hear about the 58 hostages still held. We hope that by creating this huge sculpture the hostages will be remembered.

“There are so many people here who care deeply and use all their creativity and efforts to raise their terrible plight. They cannot stay in hell one moment more.”

To view the video of the sculpture being raised, click here.