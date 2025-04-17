Brighton memorial to 7 October victims targeted during pro-Palestinian march
Jewish counter-protesters say they were threatened and ignored by police as memorial site was abused
A pro-Palestinian march that passed through the heart of Brighton’s Jewish community sparked outrage on Saturday after demonstrators were seen threatening Jewish counter-protesters and a memorial for victims of the 7 October Hamas massacre.
The event, organised by Brighton & Hove Palestine Solidarity Campaign, began near the Palmeira Avenue memorial site, which commemorates Israelis murdered by Hamas. Protesters reportedly shouted abuse, made Holocaust-related slurs and chanted “From the River to the Sea” – a slogan many in the Jewish community consider a call for Israel’s destruction.
In video footage shared with Jewish News, one marcher was seen walking behind Jewish demonstrators while making gun-like hand gestures at the back of their heads and then toward the memorial. Another was heard shouting “Die, die, terrorists” at Jewish community members and allies guarding the site.
Despite appeals at the time, Sussex Police allegedly refused to intervene or remove the individual making threatening gestures.
Organisers of the counter-protest, led by the Palmeira Memorial Group, said they had made a formal request ahead of the march for police to move the start point away from the memorial and nearby synagogues, as it coincided with Shabbat Hagadol – one of the most significant Sabbaths in the Jewish calendar. The request was denied.
Adam Ma’anit, a counter-protest co-organiser whose cousin Tsachi Idan and 18-year-old daughter Ma’ayan were murdered by Hamas and are among the victims honoured at the site, said:
“It’s outrageous that the march was allowed to proceed so close to the memorial and synagogues during Shabbat Hagadol and that Jewish people were abused and threatened. But it’s even more distressing that the police refused to act and that a Member of Parliament endorsed those who intimidate our community.”
Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, Siân Berry, was also criticised after a message of support she sent to the Palestine Solidarity Campaign was read aloud during the rally. She later shared further endorsements of the protest on social media.
Sussex Police have been contacted for comment. A spokesperson confirmed the force is reviewing the matter and has received complaints.
