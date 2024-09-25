‘Brilliant’ CFI director to leave after 14 years

Former cabinet ministers and MPs have hailed the “brilliant” work of Conservative Friends of Israel’s (CFI) long-time director in deepening bilateral ties as he prepares to leave the post.

James Gurd has worked at the organisation for a total of 14 years, including eight in the top job during which economic, cultural and defence ties all reached new heights.

During his tenure as executive director, CFI campaigned successfully for the UK’s proscription of Hamas and Hezbollah, the Tory Government toughened its stance on voting on Israel motions at the UN and, in the wake of the Hamas attacks last year, Rishi Sunak firmly established himself as one of the Jewish state’s most steady allies in the world.

He led more than 40 missions to Israel, showing hundreds of politicians, advisors and policy gurus the country for the first time, including visits within weeks of October 7th. He ensured the annual CFI fringe receptions continued to be the hottest ticket at party conferences, with queues often snaking around venues.

Lord Eric Pickles, who chairs CFI in the Lords, said: “Much of CFI’s success is down to James Gurd. Likeable, knowledgeable, and capable are the qualities that made him a familiar figure in Westminster and Whitehall. A respected figure, who was fun to be around, will undoubtedly enjoy a bight future.”

Ex-Chancellor Sajid Javid told Jewish News: “I want to sincerely thank James Gurd for his 14 years of dedicated service to CFI, including eight as executive director. His leadership and contributions to the UK-Israel relationship have been invaluable, and he will be greatly missed. I wish him every success in the future.”

Bob Blackman MP, who heads the party’s influential 1922 committee, described Gurd as “a brilliant advocate for Israel and connecting MPs with counterparts in Israel”.

CFI Chair Hilda Worth said: “James is highly respected in Westminster, and he will be greatly missed by all of us at CFI as well as the wider Conservative Party.”