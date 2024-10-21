British Airways suspends Israel flights until April

British Airways has suspended flights to and from Israel until April 2025 due to the continued tensions in the Middle East.

Flights were initially paused pending review in September.

A spokesperson on Monday told Jewish News: “We’ve suspended our flights to Tel Aviv out to the end of March next year. This will give greater certainty to our customers who we’re contacting to advise them of their options, including a full refund.”

