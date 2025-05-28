British Jews among most fearful as global survey finds antisemitism is top concern
81 percent of UK respondents say they now hide their identity in public after 7 October fallout
British Jews are among the most concerned in the world about rising antisemitism, according to a major international survey released Wednesday by Voice of the People, a global initiative backed by Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
The 2025 Jewish Landscape Report, which gathered responses from more than 10,000 Jews across the globe, found that 76 percent identified antisemitism as their most urgent concern – well ahead of Israel-diaspora tensions (56 percent), internal divisions (49 percent) and cultural preservation (46 percent).
Among British respondents, 81 percent said they felt the need to conceal their Jewish identity in public spaces – one of the highest figures recorded. The data, compiled through digital outreach and community-led surveys, was described by organisers as a “global Jewish reality check”.
“The findings reflect a community that is hurting but also more united than ever in its desire to stand tall, protect its heritage, and shape a stronger, safer future,” said Shirel Dagan-Levy, CEO of Voice of the People.
Younger Jews, particularly Gen Z and millennials, reported high levels of fear and isolation, with over 80 percent globally citing antisemitism as their number one concern. Older respondents focused more on long-term threats to Jewish continuity and drew historical parallels with previous waves of persecution.
In the US, 78 percent of respondents cited increasing hostility in academic and professional settings. French and German participants reported a growing loss of faith in institutions. In Latin America, many expressed fear – but also renewed pride in Jewish identity.
The findings will inform the creation of a Global Jewish Council, a new 150-member body of Jewish leaders from Israel, North America and beyond, tasked with developing strategic responses to the issues raised.
“This was about meeting Jews where they are – online, across continents, and across generations,” said Neta Danciger, the project’s chief marketing officer. “We were able to capture authentic, real-time insights that reflect not only the challenges Jews face today but also the resilience and unity that define our future.”
