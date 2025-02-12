British runners join epic Dead Sea marathon
Manchester's Yoel Levy amongst 8,000 athletes from across the globe attempting extreme challenge in the lowest place on Earth
Thirty British athletes joined more than 8,000 runners from across the globe for the sixth annual Dead Sea Marathon event on Friday 7 February.
The main highlight of the race at the lowest point on Earth is running across the sea over the famous gravel dikes, which stretch 6-8 metres wide.
Participants were drawn from 40 different countries including Israel, the UK, USA, South Africa, Germany and Spain. The runners, who had the choice of six distance challenges, had the rare privilege of running along the Israel-Jordan border embankment, a route typically restricted to security personnel.
Taking part for the first time this year was Manchester’s Yoel Levy (aka @thejewishfitnesscoach) who completed the half marathon challenge (21km) in 1 hr 43 minutes.
He said: “The atmosphere was incredible – full of energy and positivity. One of the most amazing parts of the race is running on a track that is unique to this particular marathon, making it a truly unforgettable experience.”
Ophir Kindler, Dead Sea marathon manager told Jewish News: “The sixth edition of the Dead Sea Marathon stood as a symbol of resilience and growth, with a record of 8,000 participants. We all came together in a sporting celebration at the lowest place on Earth. We were happy to meet familiar faces of runners who return to us year after year and to host new runners who joined our family for the first time.”
For more information, click here.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.