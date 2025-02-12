British runners join epic Dead Sea marathon

Thirty British athletes joined more than 8,000 runners from across the globe for the sixth annual Dead Sea Marathon event on Friday 7 February.

The main highlight of the race at the lowest point on Earth is running across the sea over the famous gravel dikes, which stretch 6-8 metres wide.

Participants were drawn from 40 different countries including Israel, the UK, USA, South Africa, Germany and Spain. The runners, who had the choice of six distance challenges, had the rare privilege of running along the Israel-Jordan border embankment, a route typically restricted to security personnel.

Taking part for the first time this year was Manchester’s Yoel Levy (aka @thejewishfitnesscoach) who completed the half marathon challenge (21km) in 1 hr 43 minutes.

He said: “The atmosphere was incredible – full of energy and positivity. One of the most amazing parts of the race is running on a track that is unique to this particular marathon, making it a truly unforgettable experience.”

Ophir Kindler, Dead Sea marathon manager told Jewish News: “The sixth edition of the Dead Sea Marathon stood as a symbol of resilience and growth, with a record of 8,000 participants. We all came together in a sporting celebration at the lowest place on Earth. We were happy to meet familiar faces of runners who return to us year after year and to host new runners who joined our family for the first time.”

