Buddhist monks lead ‘financed’ protests against new Chabad House in Sri Lanka

Villagers and Buddhist monks led protests against a new Chabad House in Sri Lanka’s beach town of Hiriketiya over the weekend.

The site, which opened two weeks ago to support Jewish and Israeli tourists with facilities including a kosher restaurant, has recently faced harassment and threats from residents calling on local authorities to examine Chabad’s permits.

According to Chabad, Israelis on their way to Friday 14 August’s Shabbat meal were stopped by protesters, told not to approach the house and ordered to turn back.

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Speaking to Israeli media site Mako, Chabad’s Rabbi Gabai said: “Most Sri Lankans are not against Israelis. But unfortunately, there are quite a few who are looking for us.”

He added: “Interested parties spread false rumors and drove protesters in an organised and funded manner in tuk-tuks, using loudspeakers and calls to harm Israelis and threaten Israelis and local employees who work at the branch. Of course, everything here works and operates legally. Chabad House serves as a kosher restaurant that accepts everyone, and we took care of all the necessary permits from the local authorities.”

Gabbay explained that after Friday night dinner had started, a large group of locals arrived and began protesting against those trying to end the building.

“At first, they tried to scare people who arrived and started threatening them. There were some who turned back and didn’t want to enter, but then they saw that we weren’t giving up or being deterred and started throwing firecrackers into the compound and also stones that shattered the windows. There were no casualties, but it was undoubtedly a frightening event.

“We called the police, who evacuated them, but on Saturday night it happened again. They started threatening people and throwing objects at the place. At the same time, they continue with continuous incitement using loudspeakers. It is clear that the event is planned and financed, and there is a suspicion that it stems from internal politics in Sri Lanka.”

Several Israeli tourists leaving Chabad House after Shabbat were threatened with sticks.

A Chabad spokesperson told Ynet the location “was opened to serve Israeli tourists in Hiriketiya, allow them to eat kosher food and provide them with a warm and safe place far from home. Now we need urgent help so we can continue operating safely.”

They are calling on the Foreign Ministry, the Israeli Embassy and the authorities in Sri Lanka to intervene, provide a permanent security presence around the site, and carry out an investigation on the violence and threats.

“We must not wait until a disaster occurs. Immediate action is needed to protect the Israelis and the Chabad House and ensure that every traveller can reach the site safely.”

In a statement posted to Twitter/X on Monday 17 August, Lord Jon Mendelsohn, president of the Jewish Commonwealth Council, wrote: “We will not rest until this community, and all the communities across the Commonwealth, are able to practice their faith freely and safely.”