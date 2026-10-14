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Burnham rules out partnership with Green Party over antisemitic Zionism motion

Prime Minister is asked by Conservative MP Dame Harriett Baldwin to rule out coalition

By Lee Harpin October 14, 2026, 12:52 pm Edit

Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor

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Andy Burnham at PMQs
Andy Burnham at PMQs
Andy Burnham has ruled out any “partnership” with Zack Polanski’s Green Party after condemning the Zionism is racism motion passed at their conference as “antisemitic.”
The Prime Minister was asked by Conservative MP Dame Harriett Baldwin during PMQs to confirm that he will “rule out co-operating with them” following the passing of the “abhorrent” motion.
He responded: “Can I condemn the motion that was passed unequivocally. It is wrong, it is antisemitic. And this side of the House will have nothing to do with it. “

Burnham added: “We will always take the right response when it comes to any partnerships we have with other parties. We cannot support a partnership with a party that holds the position that has recently been adopted.”

Dame Harriet pointed out that Tory leader Kemi Badenoch had ruled out any deal with Reform UK after she had branded their comments on Englishness racist.

The PM’s comments followed earlier criticism from Jewish News after he appeared to refuse to rule out a Labour Party coalition with the Green Party in a future hung parliament, despite their passing of the Zionism is racism motion.

Asked by reporters in Berlin about the prospect of a Labour-Green coalition, the Prime Minister said last: “I’m not getting into any business about what might or might not happen in the future.

“I’m clearly setting out this Government’s view in relation to the wrongness of that resolution and the importance of the two-state solution.”

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