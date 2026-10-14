Burnham rules out partnership with Green Party over antisemitic Zionism motion

Andy Burnham has ruled out any “partnership” with Zack Polanski’s Green Party after condemning the Zionism is racism motion passed at their conference as “antisemitic.”

The Prime Minister was asked by Conservative MP Dame Harriett Baldwin during PMQs to confirm that he will “rule out co-operating with them” following the passing of the “abhorrent” motion.

He responded: “Can I condemn the motion that was passed unequivocally. It is wrong, it is antisemitic. And this side of the House will have nothing to do with it. “