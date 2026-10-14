Burnham rules out partnership with Green Party over antisemitic Zionism motion
Prime Minister is asked by Conservative MP Dame Harriett Baldwin to rule out coalition
Burnham added: “We will always take the right response when it comes to any partnerships we have with other parties. We cannot support a partnership with a party that holds the position that has recently been adopted.”
Dame Harriet pointed out that Tory leader Kemi Badenoch had ruled out any deal with Reform UK after she had branded their comments on Englishness racist.
The PM’s comments followed earlier criticism from Jewish News after he appeared to refuse to rule out a Labour Party coalition with the Green Party in a future hung parliament, despite their passing of the Zionism is racism motion.
Asked by reporters in Berlin about the prospect of a Labour-Green coalition, the Prime Minister said last: “I’m not getting into any business about what might or might not happen in the future.
“I’m clearly setting out this Government’s view in relation to the wrongness of that resolution and the importance of the two-state solution.”
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