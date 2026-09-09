Burnham: Security services consulted over West Bank sanctions decision

Britain took “close advice” from its security services before imposing sanctions on Israel over West Bank settlements, Andy Burnham has confirmed.

The announcement, made by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on Tuesday, sparked concerns among some Conservative MPs that the move could jeopardise joint UK-Israel counter-terror operations and has led to tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Bernard Jenkin expressed fears the sanctions would threaten long-standing cooperation, warning of a full diplomatic dispute.

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In response, the Prime Minister said both he and Miliband “gave the most thoughtful consideration to all of the issues involved, indeed all of the risks,” and confirmed, “We took close advice from the security services and, of course, officials in the Foreign Office and our embassies.”

Burnham emphasised the broader stakes, warning, “The risk of the collapse of the two-state solution is a risk that should concern us all in terms of the effect that would have on the Middle East. The risk is that it is dying before our eyes, and that requires us to have the courage to act in the world that we’re in.”

Earlier, Burnham defended the decision to proceed with sanctions after Kemi Badenoch accused him of lacking leadership and being “continuity Keir.”

He responded, “For decades, Conservative and Labour politicians have spoken about the importance of the two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

“Words from any politician about a two-state solution will be only words if not backed with action. Leadership is about taking action where there is injustice, where we need to correct unfairness—people being driven out of their homes, being intimidated in their daily lives.”

The Prime Minister went on to praise Conservative MP and Father of the House Sir Edward Leigh, who supported the government’s action, noting that Britain was moving in sync with allies such as Canada and France.

“I credit the Father of the House who yesterday applauded the action that this government is taking in this difficult and dangerous world,” Burnham said. “Britain has to stand for something. Britain has to show leadership. Britain has to stand for fairness against injustice. Where people are being bullied out of their homes, intimidated, we will always stand with the underdog and take what action we can to support them.”

He added, “That is leadership on the world stage. Britain being true to what it’s always been about. That is what the British government, British people, expect of us, and that is what this government will do.”

Burnham also reiterated that the decision to proceed with sanctions came after the Israeli government announced the timetable for completion of tenders for the controversial E1 settlement in the West Bank.