Byline Times has spent six months investigating what it calls an “influence operation” led by an anonymous X account peddling “disinformation”, that it says targets prominent figures who support Palestinian rights. It has published two articles, full of innuendo and snazzy infographics; but when you strip it all away, you are left with little more than another shoddy conspiracy piece.

Their investigation boils down to the fact that Byline Times have worked out that the X account @habibi_uk is run by someone called Benjamin Tait. Who is he? You might well ask, and you’d be forgiven for doing so, because he is not a public figure, or anyone of significance at all, other than being Bertrand Russell’s grandson. He’s just a man with an X account and a particular interest in exposing antisemitism and extremism.

Habibi’s posts are certainly influential. The Byline Times articles explain at great length that he is regularly amplified online by lots of other people, mainly (but not exclusively) Jewish activists and politicians who also have a particular interest in opposing antisemitism and extremism. This is presented as something extraordinary and sinister, but really it’s just the way that social media works: birds of a feather flock together, online as well as off. There is no evidence of anyone instructing or directing anyone else, despite all the not-so-subtle suggestions in that direction.

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Crucially, Byline Times have not shown a single example of Habibi posting something that is untrue or inaccurate – and that, surely, is what matters. They even state that they do not take a position “on whether or not the content of the attacks or criticisms is either accurate or legitimate.” In other words, even if someone makes an entirely accurate and legitimate criticism of a public figure for saying something antisemitic, this counts, for Byline Times, as “disinformation”. It’s Orwellian.

Some of the people who Habibi and others in this so-called network have posted about are very much public figures and people of influence. Misan Harriman was the chair of the South Bank, one of Britain’s leading cultural institutions, when he posted a video comparing Reform’s relative success in the May local elections to the German public’s acquiescence in the Holocaust. We are told that was condemned by, amongst others, the Chief Executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust. But it isn’t a surprise that a leading campaigner for Holocaust education would criticise such a crass and offensive comparison: making out this is evidence of a nefarious cancellation campaign comes across as pretty desperate.

The same goes for Gary Lineker, who posted an undeniably antisemitic image of a ‘Zionist’ rat. Jews don’t need to be instructed by some shadowy string-puller to complain about that. Nor should it only be Jews who object to one of the most famous people in the country posting such a racist image, and Byline Times seem very excited by their discovery that “There is no evidence that Benjamin Tait has Jewish ancestry,” as if that reveals something meaningful. According to Peter Jukes, the co-founder of Byline Times, this means that Tait is not “an authentic Jewish voice.” Maybe not: but he is an authentic non-Jewish voice, and we could do with more non-Jewish allies like him.

It is as if Jukes thinks that a non-Jew who posts that much about antisemitism can’t be doing it simply because they care, or they believe it is a cause worth fighting for. If this is the case, it is an assumption that disgraces Jukes far more than the people he is writing about.

Other people who Byline Times reveal, in shocked tones, that Habibi frequently posted about include David Miller, Chris Williamson and Jeremy Corbyn. Again – so what?

David Miller and Chris Williamson co-present Palestine Declassified on the Iranian state broadcaster Press TV: by some distance the most antisemitic media produced in this country. Jeremy Corbyn led the Labour Party into the moral and legal disgrace of unlawful discrimination against its Jewish members. They are exactly the kind of people who an anti-antisemitism campaigner would target, not because they criticise Israel, but because of their antisemitism.

This is what Byline Times completely ignores. Anti-Jewish hatred, in word and deed, is running at feverishly high levels. There have been terrorist attacks, arsons and stabbings of Jews. According to police figures, a Jewish person is nine times more likely to be the victim of a religious hate crime than a person of any other religious background. You wouldn’t know any of this from reading these two articles. Instead, you get an academic from Leeds University, Professor Paul Wragg, complaining about “reasonably expressed criticism of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict” being branded as antisemitism. It leaves you with the impression that antisemitism isn’t worth all this attention, and the online fuss is entirely confected.

But Gary Lineker’s posting of a ‘Zionist’ rat was not “reasonably expressed criticism of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict”: it was an antisemitic motif. Nor was it reasonable criticism of Israel when Louis Theroux claimed that “post-Holocaust Jewish exceptionalism” is a “role model” for Victor Orban and Donald Trump; or when Nadia Sawalha defended Theroux from what she called the “group of people” who “live by their pound of flesh rule”; or when, a week after two synagogues were targets for arson, Zack Polanski queried whether British Jews are confusing a “perception of unsafety” with “actual unsafety”. Dismissing all of this as simply people criticising Israel is deeply disingenuous.

There is a widespread perception in the Jewish community that the startling rise in anti-Jewish hatred over the past three years has been accompanied, and to an extent enabled, by an erosion of the taboo against antisemitism; and that this erosion is partly found in public figures saying and doing antisemitic things, or downplaying it when others do so. It is also enabled by campaigners and media outlets ignoring the reality of antisemitism and trying to explain it all away as mere criticism of Israel. This is one reason why Jews and their non-Jewish friends are so quick to speak up, and why they support and amplify each other online: because without that, it can feel like nobody else cares.

The Byline Times pieces carry various disclaimers: that they are not saying it is a plot, they have no proof anyone was directed by anyone else, and so on. But naturally, others are quick to jump on the bandwagon and call it a conspiracy. Baroness Warsi demanded “we need transparency on how the various accounts are connected and who is funding this network.” Ayoub Khan MP raised it in the House of Commons with a series of scurrilous insinuations about Habibi. CAGE International complained that “no one in authority appears to have asked whether any of it was funded, directed or supplied from abroad” – because of course, all conspiracies lead back to Israel. And despite the disclaimers, Jukes dismissed criticisms of the Byline Times articles as “lines to take”, which suggests he does think that strings are being pulled somewhere behind the scenes.

We are left with the shadow of a conspiracy but no substance, which is probably why – other than likeminded outlets like Middle East Eye – the rest of the media has ignored their big scoop (Byline Times would probably see this as evidence of a conspiracy too). Ten years ago I wrote that “The basic idea behind most modern antisemitism is that Jews must be up to something. Whatever Jews say and do can’t be taken at face value: they must have some ulterior motive or hidden agenda that needs to be uncovered.” Byline Times could have spent the last six months researching and uncovering the networks behind anti-Jewish hatred in this country. Instead, all they have done is to demonstrate the truth of that maxim.

Dave Rich is Director of Policy at CST. This piece was originally published on his Substack, Everyday Hate.