Calls for Eurovision to reconsider Israel’s participation over Gaza conflict
Icelandic foreign minister objects to the European Broadcasting Union, calling Israel’s inclusion “strange” in light of Gaza conflict
Iceland’s public broadcaster has said it’s relayed opposition to Israel’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest from the country’s foreign minister to its organisers.
In an interview with Icelandic outlet Vísir, Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir said she found Israel’s presence in the contest “unnatural” given the ongoing war in Gaza. “As an ordinary citizen, I find it strange and actually unnatural that Israel is allowed to participate in Eurovision, given the war crimes, and in fact the ethnic cleansing that has taken place in recent weeks and months in Gaza,” she said.
Her remarks reflect a push among a handful of European broadcasters, including Slovenia’s RTVSLO and Spain’s RTVE, for the EBU to hold an internal debate over Israel’s eligibility to compete in the song contest. Spain’s broadcaster recently called for “open discussion” among member countries.
While Iceland is not calling for a boycott, the minister said she believed RÚV should lobby from within the EBU, “I think Iceland should participate if a decision is made to hold the contest. But I think Iceland should look into this and lobby within the European Broadcasting Union regarding Israel’s participation.”
RÚV Eurovision spokesperson Rúnar Freyr Gíslason said the broadcaster had not taken a position independently and was now formally conveying the minister’s view. “We have spoken clearly that decisions and opinions on this matter should be so high up in the ministry. And now finally this unequivocal opinion is being expressed and now we have informed our colleagues at the EBU of this.”,” he said.
In response to similar calls, the EBU has consistently stated that Eurovision is a competition between public broadcasters and must remain free from political interference. In a recent statement, the organisation said, “All Members of the EBU are eligible to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest and we remain in constant contact with those participating this year… We appreciate there are concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict.”
TV Slovenija Director Ksenija Horvat this week reaffirmed her position that Israel should be excluded from the contest, renewing criticism first voiced in 2024. “My position has not changed one bit… I called and I call again for clarification on why some are more equal than others,” she said, comparing Israel’s inclusion with Russia’s exclusion in 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine.
Some have criticised these efforts, arguing that targeting Israel in cultural arenas risks politicising Eurovision and applying double standards. The EBU has so far declined to open a formal debate on the issue.
Slovenia’s 2025 contestant Klemen declined to weigh in, saying, “This is not my fight. I have no other power than to present this song as well as possible.”
The Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to take place in May in Switzerland.
