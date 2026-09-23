Calls to abolish police staff networks after Muslim association’s ‘Zionist terror group’ row

The government has been urged to abolish police staff networks, as part of proposals in a new report examining the National Association of Muslim Police (NAMP) following controversy over a paper which called the IDF a “Zionist terrorist group”.

Policy Exchange has urged the government to introduce a legal duty on police impartiality or consider getting rid of staff networks altogether.

Its report focuses on NAMP, which has more than 2,000 members and is affiliated with up to 19 police forces in England and Wales, as well as Muslim police associations operating within individual forces.

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The think tank argues that some staff groups have moved beyond their role of supporting officers and become involved in contentious political and policy debates.

The report follows controversy over a NAMP paper, first highlighted last year, which identified Zionism as “one of the manifestations of anti-Muslim hatred” and referred to “Zionist terrorist groups including the IDF.”

As previously reported by Jewish News, the document also questioned accounts of atrocities committed during the Hamas-led 7 October attacks and accused “Zionists” of “misuse of the Holocaust”.

The Jewish Leadership Council described parts of the paper as “grossly offensive” and said it raised “serious questions concerning police impartiality”.

NAMP subsequently removed the document and said it did not represent the organisation.

It said the paper, written by former vice president Khaldoun Kabbani, “does not represent any official NAMP position, policy or guidance” and was taken down “immediately upon us becoming aware of its presence”.

Kabbani is no longer involved with NAMP or policing, the organisation said.

NAMP added: “NAMP categorically does not ‘defend’ Hamas or any other proscribed organisation. We condemn all forms of terrorism and extremism.”

Policy Exchanges’ new report, Mixed Messages? Policy Impartiality and the National Association of Muslim Police, examines that controversy alongside other examples which it says raise questions about the political impartiality of police staff groups.

It singles out West Midlands Police and the Metropolitan Police for what it describes as a “flawed approach” in their dealings with Muslim police associations.

The report also highlights the Met’s Association of Muslim Police inviting Husam Zomlot, then the Palestinian head of mission in Britain, to its 2024 annual general meeting.

The Met defended the event, saying representatives of both Muslim and Jewish communities attended and that its purpose was to discuss how the association could support policing across London.

A spokesperson said: “We are not aware that any specific concerns have been raised about the event or the contributions of any attendees.”

Police Exchange also points to NAMP’s AGM this year, which was hosted at Greater Manchester Police premises and included Majid Iqbal, chief executive of the Islamophobia Response Unit, among its speakers.

The report argues that police staff networks should concentrate on supporting their members rather than campaigning on contested political or religious issues.

It recommends a new law setting out a duty of police impartiality. Abolishing staff networks altogether is presented as another option.

If the groups remain, Policy Exchange proposes tighter rules around their activities, funding and use of police time, alongside greater transparency over their finances and meetings.

Assistant Chief Constable Jon McAdam, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for staff support networks, said: “The NPCC is clear that policing must be, and be seen to be, impartial, with decisions based on law, evidence, risk and harm rather than the views of any individual, organisation or staff network.

“The role of national staff support networks is to support members of the police workforce and provide valuable insight and challenge, but they do not determine operational policing decisions or policy.

“Policing has already recognised the need for greater consistency in the governance and oversight of national staff networks, which is why we have been consulting on operating principles to govern their activities. Those proposals are intended to provide clearer structures and safeguards, not weaken impartiality requirements.”

A government spokesperson said: “Independent staff associations do not represent the government or policing as a whole. Their views and publications do not constitute official policy in any way.

“We are clear that the police must enforce the law fairly and impartially, without fear or favour, regardless of ethnicity or background.”

NAMP has been contacted for comment.