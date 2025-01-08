Campaign to ‘Make Britain A Khamenei-Free Zone’ launches

A new campaign group backed by leading MPs from across the political spectrum is demanding the government shuts down Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s UK network.

United Against Nuclear Iran (Uani) launched their campaign this week by driving a large van with a billboard reading “Make Britain A Khamenei Free Zone” around Westminster.

Conservative MPs Suella Bravermanm, Robert Jenrick and Reform UK’s Richard Tice confirmed their support for Uani’s demand for the government to close all hubs linked to the regime in Tehran, and expel all Iranian representatives.

Unai also call for the government to proscribe Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, which is seen as the paramilitary force of the state abroad.

Labour Friends of Israel’s honorary vice-chair Mike Tapp also said he was supporting this campaign “to crack down on the Ayotallah’s reign of terror which has exerted its influence in the UK for too long.”

Director of IRGC research at Uani, Kasra Arabi, said: “For far too long, Britain and the EU have failed to take action against the network of infiltration centres tired to the Ayatollah’s regime.

“These centres have been seeking to nurture home grown Islamist radicalisation and propagating extreme antisemitism and even seeking to recruit British nations for nefarious terrorist related activities.

“Our campaign says enough is enough we need to dismantle this network or centres and make Britain and Europe and Khamenei free zone. It is critical for British security because the regime is plotting terror on British street.”