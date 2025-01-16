CEASEFIRE and HOSTAGE RELEASE: Live updates

Israeli cabinet meeting to vote on ceasefire deal
Hardline cabinet ministers believed to seek assurance that the war will continue after the ceasefire period ends. Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich may quit the coalition and remove his Religious Zionism Party over terms of the deal.
Released hostages to receive £13,000 in financial aid upon return
From our partner Times of Israel
Addressing the Shas party’s annual conference, Labor and Welfare Minister Yoav Ben Tzur welcomes the ceasefire-hostage deal and says that his ministry is standing ready to assist to freed hostages.
“This is a big day for the State of Israel. The National Insurance Institute is prepared and ready for their return to the country,” Ben Tzur states.
“There is a whole basket of support that has been prepared for the hostages who will be returning, from an immediate grant of NIS 10,000 ($2,700) for immediate needs, to a per abductee grant of NIS 50,000 ($13,800) for medical treatment and the unconditional recognition of 50 percent disability status.”
Protesters who gather at synagogue should face the law – Tory MP
Pro-Palestinian protesters who defy police orders by deliberately gathering outside a synagogue should face the “full force of the law”, a senior Conservative MP has said.
In the Commons, Bob Blackman described the protests as “hate marches” and argued that public order should be protected.
It comes after the Metropolitan Police blocked protesters from gathering near a synagogue on Saturday, with the force stating it risked causing “serious disruption” as congregants attend Shabbat services.
Protesters were planning to gather outside the BBC’s Broadcasting House in Portland Place, before marching to Whitehall, but have now been told to meet in Russell Square by the police.
During business questions, Mr Blackman claimed the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign intends to defy the police’s conditions, which were imposed under the Public Order Act.
The Met said it had “reflected on the views of local community and business representatives”, including congregation members at a synagogue a “very short distance” from the proposed rally meet-up point, before reaching its decision.
UK organising ‘partners’ to support rebuilding of Gaza
The Government is organising “partners” who will be able to support the rebuilding of Gaza, the Foreign Secretary has said.
David Lammy said he had visited Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories earlier this week where he met with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority.
He said they had discussed how Gaza and Palestine would be reconstructed after the war.
He said: “Palestinians must also be free to return to their homes and, crucially, they will need to rebuild. Rebuild their homes, rebuild their lives, rebuild their communities, they can’t do this possibly on their own. They need to feel safe, they need the international community to deliver the funds that they will require.”
He added: “The Palestinian Authority (PA) has a crucial role to play. We want donors to support their plans for recovery and I discussed this with President Abbas on Monday.
Smotrich to Netanyahu: ‘Commit in writing that we will return to war’
Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has made it clear to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in recent hours that the condition for the Religious Zionism party to remain in the government and coalition is to receive written commitments and guarantees from him, before approving the deal, about returning to war.
Earlier, his party said that it “stands behind the minister’s demands, to ensure Israel’s return to war to destroy Hamas and return all the hostages, while changing the concept of decisiveness and victory, immediately after the conclusion of the first phase of the deal.
Source: YNet
Russia: ‘We welcome any agreement that will ensure the security of Gaza’
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, via Reuters
Foreign Secretary delivers statement in House of Commons
David Lammy has urged the Israeli cabinet to back the deal when they meet on Thursday.
The Foreign Secretary said: “Much remains to be done. It is critical that there is final approval of this agreement. As the Israeli cabinet meets, I urge them to back this deal. Now is not the time for any back-tracking. Both sides must implement each phase of the deal in full and on time.
“The history of this conflict is littered with missed opportunities. It would be a tragedy to let slip the chance before us, we must grab it with both hands, the chance not just for a ceasefire but for a lasting peace, the chance to break the cycle of violence which has inflicted so much suffering on innocent people on both sides.
“The Government is committed to sustaining momentum, however fragile the process at first may be. Every hostage must be released, as set out in the agreement, every ounce of aid promised to Gaza must reach those in need.”
‘Many families of hostages don’t trust Hamas to release second group’
Middle East correspondent Jotam Confino has told GB News that nothing is final until both sides agree, adding that Donald Trump’s influence was key to pushing the deal through and both Netanyahu and Hamas fear his potential return.
Confino adds: “Biden deserves credit—this is his deal, and he also brokered the first ceasefire. The ceasefire is fragile. Many families of hostages don’t trust Hamas to release the second group, and honestly, neither should the world.”
Israel vetoes 72 names on Hamas’s list of terrorists to be released
Some are among the worst murderers in the country’s history. Source: i24 News Israel
David Lammy: ‘All phases of this ceasefire deal must now be implemented in full’
UK Foreign Secretary: ‘The UK will continue to make every diplomatic effort to get to lasting peace, security and a two-state solution for the Israeli and Palestinian people’.
‘Hamas are the Palestinian peoples own worst enemy’
David Mencer, spokesperson for the office of Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, says ‘No rational actor would call 15 months of hardship in Gaza a victory, and yet they vow to do it again’.
Benjamin Netanyahu accuses Hamas of ‘blackmail’
Israeli PM says the Israeli cabinet will not meet to approve the ceasefire deal until the group agrees to all details, according to Israeli govt. spokesperson @DavidMencer speaking to Sky News.
News of an Israel-Hamas ceasefire must be ‘enduring news’ says Sir Keir Starmer
British Prime Minister insists a two-state solution is key to lasting peace
Protocol for receiving hostages: fear of extreme malnutrition, possible need for psychiatric hospitalisation
The abductees who return to Israel will undergo an initial examination immediately upon arrival at the hospitals, and a day later at the earliest will also undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Female hostages will have pregnancy tests. Israel’s Ministry of Health recommends hospitalisation for at least four days.
Adapted from full article at Ynet
Israel-Hamas deal draws renewed attention to Kfir and Ariel Bibas, the youngest remaining hostages
The only Israeli children still in Gaza reportedly will be released under the deal, though their condition is unknown.
For Kfir Bibas’ first birthday last year, supporters around the world gathered to wish for his return to Israel from captivity in Gaza. On this coming Saturday, his second birthday, that wish may be close to coming true.
Kfir, taken hostage with his brother and mother, was the youngest child abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, when the terror group invaded Israel. He and his brother Ariel are the youngest hostages who remain there — the only children abducted who were not released during a temporary ceasefire in November 2023 — and at the time, Hamas said they had been killed along with their mother. Israel said it was investigating that claim but has not confirmed it.
Now, with Israel and Hamas reaching a deal for another ceasefire, their names are circulating as likely to be among the first to be released. Their family is also urging against speculation about their release and their condition.
Demonstrators oppose hostage and ceasefire deal
Hundreds of demonstrators decrying the hostage and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas are marching to the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.
At the head of the march are family members of slain soldiers, affiliated with the right-wing Gevurah (“Heroism”) Forum.
Protesters deride the deal as a surrender to Hamas that stands to harm the “honour of the Jewish people.”
‘No closure until all Israeli hostages are returned’
The sister of two British citizens murdered in the Israel-Hamas conflict has said “there will never be any closure” until all Israeli hostages are returned, following reports of a ceasefire.
Ayelet Svatitzky, 47, said the reports emerging on Wednesday were a “relief” after her brothers Roi and Nadav Popplewell both died and her mother Channah Peri was previously taken as a hostage.
Speaking from Israel, she told the PA news agency: “We’ve been praying for a deal to be signed, and every hostage [being] released is a relief for them, for the families and for us.
“Of course, it’s too late for my brother, we will never be able to save them. We were able to bring him for burial, and so we know how crucial it is for for a deal to be complete and for all hostages to be brought back, for the live hostages to be released to their families and to start the healing and rehabilitating.”
Asked if the reported ceasefire would bring her family closure, Ms Svatitzky said: “There will never be any closure for us until all the hostages are back.
“We’ll be worried and we’re not able to move on until the last hostage is home.”
Lammy: ‘Moment of hope after over year of agony’
David Lammy said the Gaza ceasefire agreement ceasefire agreement offered “a moment of hope after over a year of agony.”
The Foreign Secretary said: “Today’s announcement of a ceasefire agreement is a moment of hope after over a year of agony, following Hamas’s appalling attack on 7 October 2023.
“For the hostages and their loved ones, including British citizen Emily Damari, and Eli Sharabi, Oded Lifschitz and Avinatan Or, this has been an unbearable trauma. For the people of Gaza, so many of whom have lost lives, homes or loved ones, this has been a living nightmare. For the region, this has brought yet more division and conflict.
“With this agreement, hostages and their families will be reunited and Gazans can begin to rebuild their lives. I pay tribute to the tireless diplomatic efforts of Qatar, Egypt and the incoming and outgoing US administrations.
“Much remains to be done – to implement this in full to all phases of the deal and establish a pathway to lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.
“From our first day in office, this Government has pressed for an immediate ceasefire, to free the hostages, and to bring relief, reconstruction and hope to civilians who have suffered so much.
“We will play our full part in the coming days and weeks, working alongside our partners, to seize this chance for a better future.”
