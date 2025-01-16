CEASEFIRE and HOSTAGE RELEASE: Live updates

From our partner Times of Israel

Addressing the Shas party’s annual conference, Labor and Welfare Minister Yoav Ben Tzur welcomes the ceasefire-hostage deal and says that his ministry is standing ready to assist to freed hostages.

“This is a big day for the State of Israel. The National Insurance Institute is prepared and ready for their return to the country,” Ben Tzur states.

“There is a whole basket of support that has been prepared for the hostages who will be returning, from an immediate grant of NIS 10,000 ($2,700) for immediate needs, to a per abductee grant of NIS 50,000 ($13,800) for medical treatment and the unconditional recognition of 50 percent disability status.”