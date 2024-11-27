Celebrated chazan joins Western Marble Arch shul

One of the world’s most sought after simcha singers has been appointed new resident chazan at London’s Western Marble Arch synagogue.

Eitan Freilich has three successful albums, numerous popular social media videos, and frequent performances in cities from Las Vegas to Venice under his belt.

Inspired by his family’s rich chazanut heritage and his training under notable cantorial masters, Freilich has become celebrated for his unique blend of traditional Jewish liturgical music and contemporary melodies.

Speaking about his appointment to WMA, he said: “It is a great honour for me to join such a prestigious community as the Western Marble Arch Synagogue. I look forward to creating a new era of music here to inspire and uplift our community at a time when Jewish identity is so important.”

From January, Eitan will be in residence at WMA for Shabbat twice a month as well as major chagim and will lead all the community’s services for high holidays. He will be joined by his wife Gabriella, a qualified teacher, who will lead WMA’s childrens’ services, and their young children Nathaniel, Aurelia and Sophia.

Rabbi Daniel Epstein, senior rabbi of WMA, said: “Ilana and I are so excited to have Eitan and Gabriella join the WMA team and help us to continue to build a new vibrant and joyful generation.”