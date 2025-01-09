Chabad Lubavitch charity given official warning over support for IDF
Charity Commission says: 'It is not lawful, or acceptable, for a charity to raise funds to support a soldier of a foreign military'.
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
A Chabad Lubavitch charity has been issued with an official warning over a fundraising campaign in support of a soldier of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).
The Charity Commission had opened a compliance case into the Chabad Lubavitch Centres North East London and Essex Limited charity in December 2023 after a fundraising page was set up in October that year to raise funds for a soldier stationed in northern Israel.
The page, which was eventually removed in January 2024, raised around £2,280, and of those monies, £937 was sent directly to an individual soldier.
The trustees are unable to account for how those funds were spent.
The remaining funds were spent on non-lethal military equipment purchased by the trustees and sent to the same soldier in Israel, it has now emerged.
The case determined that the fundraising activity was outside the charity’s purposes – and not capable of being charitable – and that the trustees had failed to act in the best interests of the charity and its reputation.
This was misconduct and/or mismanagement in the administration of charity, as well as a breach of trust, the Commission, the regulator of charities in England and Wales, now says.
Charities with appropriate purposes can, in law, raise funds to promote the efficiency of the UK armed forces.
However, providing aid or military supplies to any foreign armed force is not a charitable purpose, and no charity can legally undertake such activity.
The Official Warning imposes a number of requirements on the charity’s trustees to remedy the misconduct and/or mismanagement.
Helen Earner, Director for Regulatory Services at the Charity Commission said: “It is not lawful, or acceptable, for a charity to raise funds to support a soldier of a foreign military.
“Our Official Warning requires the charity to set things right and is a clear message to other charities to stay true to their established purposes.”
The Charity Commission say failure by the charity to implement the requirements in the Official Warning may lead to further regulatory action.
In a statement the trustees of Chabad Lubavitch Centres North East London and Essex Limited said:” “Following our full cooperation with the Charity Commission after this matter was raised with them, the Commission has as a matter of course issued an official warning concerning a fundraising appeal that briefly took place following the horrific events of 7 October 2023.
“Whilst that is regrettable, we accept the Commission’s findings regarding an activity that went beyond the scope of the charity’s purposes.
“The attack on 7 October, the ongoing plight of the hostages and the continuing conflict were and remain a source of deep trauma, as has the steep uptick in antisemitism in the UK and the threats made against our own community Rabbis and their families.
“As a charity ministering to the spiritual and emotional needs of our community, these have been and continue to be incredibly trying times due not only to the deep religious and cultural connections that we all have with Israel and the despair at the unfolding humanitarian tragedy, but also due to the fact that many of our congregants have sons, daughters, siblings, cousins and friends living there and, in some cases, being killed or injured, or called up as reservists at a time of mass emergency mobilisation.
“At the same time, we have had to increase our own security to protect our congregants and premises from attack. In the immediate aftermath of 7 October, there was concern, fuelled by social media reports, that due to the haste and sheer numbers of reservists being called up, there was not anything like enough winter clothing and protective gear to keep these young people safe from harm. Understandably, our community wanted to help.
“We acknowledge that in facilitating a campaign to provide warm clothing and the like, however briefly and however modest its results, the charity exceeded its purposes and we are grateful for the guidance provided by the Charity Commission to ensure that this won’t happen again”.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.