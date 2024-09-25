Chai hosts a L’Chaim at The Wallace Collection
Supporters and trustees given heartfelt thanks for their support at historic London house museum
The UK Jewish community’s leading cancer support organisation hosted a memorable L’Chaim at The Wallace Collection in central London this week.
Chai Cancer Care brought together more than 170 supporters, trustees, members of its Medical Advisory Panel and Advisory Board, to thank them in person for their loyal support.
Addressing guests, Chai’s Chairman, Louise Hager said: “What is not often recognised is the challenge of survivorship which just last week was brought to the fore through the very brave message beautifully articulated by the Princess of Wales in the video she shared with us all.
“The Princess epitomises the randomness of cancer. It doesn’t discriminate by age or social-economic standing. A young, fit, health-conscious person can still be affected. But this isn’t news to us at Chai. Over the past few years there has been a marked change in the demographic of our clients with 1 in 3 now being under 50. The impact of a single diagnosis, especially at such a young age, can often affect 4 generations within a single family and we have developed a range of services to meet their individual and specific needs.”
Professor Daniel Hochhauser, Professor of Medical Oncology at UCLH, Clinical Director of the Cancer Research UK-UCL Centre and member of Chai’s Medical Advisory Panel, updated guests on the direction of cancer care and the major innovation in personalised medicine.
He said, “Chai is so brilliant at taking forward the concept of tailoring individual treatment for cancer patients. It has really been a revolution, a paradigm shift that we can tailor cancer treatment to the individual cancer patient. Whilst there is this wonderful revolution going on, none of this reduces the need to have an organisation like Chai that can make sense to the patient. Every member of the Medical Advisory Panel are incredibly grateful to them.”
Chai’s also updated guests on the success of the NHS England Jewish BRCA genetic testing programme.
Since its launch in January, more than 23,000 tests have been distributed, marking a significant step forward in addressing genetic risks within the community. The initiative, in collaboration with Jnetics, aims to test 10% of the UK Jewish population within the next 18 months.
Chai’s chief executive, Lisa Steele, who announced her retirement after 12 years in post in July, said: “To so many Chai is a home, a refuge – it’s family. I feel incredibly proud and privileged to have played a part in Chai’s journey. A huge thank you must be given to all our trustees, advisory board members, medical panel, staff, counsellors, therapists and volunteers for everything that you do.
“Thank you also to our wonderful donors and supporters, without whom Chai would not be able to provide our specialised services and help those in the most trying of times.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.