Charities continue to support the community this spring

Journey to independence

Deena is one of 500 people supported by Kisharon Langdon across a range of services offered to the Jewish learning disability and autism community and her story is testament to a truly transformative journey. During her early years at Tuffkid Nursery, Deena flourished in a nurturing and inclusive environment. At Kisharon Noé School on the Wohl Campus, she grew in confidence and developed academically. Her aspirations grew at Kisharon Langdon College, where she explored her passions and took her first steps towards greater independence. Today, Deena lives with her best friends in a fully-adapted Supported Living home, embracing a life of autonomy, engagement and happiness. Her days are filled with activities she loves – bowling, arts and crafts and community events. Her mother, Sylvia, expresses her gratitude: “It’s hard to keep up with her busy schedule! The Friday Night Dinners, where Deena and her friends prepare and host Shabbat, are truly heartwarming. Kisharon Langdon’s support is invaluable – we couldn’t imagine this journey without it.” kisharonlangdon.org.uk

Springing into a summer of joy and respite

For families navigating the immense challenges of serious childhood illness, moments of respite and joy can be life-changing. Camp Simcha, which annually supports 1,700 family members, is dedicated to making those moments possible, with mums’ spa days, a residential sibling retreat and family retreat, dads’ events, spring outings and the charity’s summer day scheme. The May retreat for the brothers and sisters of seriously ill children offers a weekend away with a packed programme of activities – as well as the traditional Camp Simcha campfire circle time, which gives them an opportunity to share some of their daily challenges with other young people in similar situations. Camp Simcha Chief Executive Daniel Gillis explains: “When mum and dad need to spend more time with their seriously ill child, siblings can feel isolated and stressed, and emotions can run high. The sibling retreat puts them front and centre. They walk in and almost instantly forget any worries or burdens they might be carrying. It really is a game-changing three days of pure fun but also respite for the siblings.” campsimcha.org.uk

Home sweet home

Jewish Blind & Disabled’s newest development, Ephraim Court in Mill Hill East, is months away from completion. Thirty new apartments – all wheelchair accessible and adaptable to meet the individual needs of Jewish people living with sight loss or physical disability – are each equipped with an accessible modern fitted kitchen and walk-in shower room. Onsite facilities include communal laundry facilities, a communal lounge, garden and roof terrace, plus parking for tenants. Sustainability has been a driving force in the design, with an ambitious low carbon energy strategy which features air source heat pumps, solar panels, and green and brown roofs. The building has been named in memory of Menashi (Morris) and Heskel (Harry) Ephraim. Works are due to complete in the summer and once furnished it will welcome its first tenants in Autumn 2025. jbd.org

Family first

The Jewish Family Centre (JFC) is marking a quarter of a century of dedicated service to Jewish families in crisis. Founded by Sandy Weinbaum, JFC has grown into a vital organisation, offering comprehensive support across legal advocacy, social work, financial aid, housing assistance, therapy, and emotional relief. JFC fills crucial gaps left by mainstream services, particularly as the needs of the Jewish community have expanded in recent years. Many Jewish families hesitate to seek assistance from statutory services due to cultural sensitivities, making JFC a vital lifeline. “People assume we are just a playcentre, but we are so much more,” says Sandy. “We are a crisis support network providing therapy for parents, social work for struggling families, legal assistance for those facing eviction, and a safe space for children after divorce.” JFC’s specialist contact centre is the only Jewish crisis contact centre in the UK. It provides a safe, accredited environment for children to maintain relationships with their non-resident parent post-separation. jewishfamilycentre.org.uk

Bring Be’eri’s Children Home

More than 350 children cannot come home to Kibbitz Be’eri without a safe place to learn and play. Jewish Child’s Day is committed to raising funds to rebuild Be’eri’s nursery garden – an essential first step in restoring the community that was devastated on October 7. “We want to hear the children laugh again. These kindergartens will be the place where they will thrive once more,” says Natali, a mother of three young children who have all been relocated. Since October 7, Jewish Child’s Day has supported vulnerable children across Israel, funding safe rooms, medical equipment, emotional support, and more. Rebuilding Bee’ri will bring families together again and ensure that the kibbutz can take its next step toward recovery and growth. jcd.uk.com

From boy to man

When Eden, 24, was diagnosed with a chromosomal disorder and global developmental delay as a newborn baby, his mother Jill was told to take him home and love him. Jill often felt isolated from her family and peers, and “it got harder as Eden grew older and his differences became more apparent”. When a family member suggested Norwood, which provides support to people with neurodiversity and neurodevelopmental disabilities, Jill accessed the Rainbow family support group, where she met a group of like-minded parents. For the first time she felt confident to safely him for a few hours. Eden and Jill continued to receive Norwood’s support, advice and advocacy throughout Eden’s childhood and adolescence. In 2023 Eden moved into his Norwood home where Jill has “watched him grow from a boy into a man”. With support, he’s been able to thrive in a safe environment suitable for his needs, and Jill no longer worries about his future. norwood.org.uk

Care and community campus

“We are delighted to have recently welcomed members of the Sugar and Ronson families, our cornerstone donors, for a tour of our new first-class care and community campus which will meet the needs of the local community in north east London and Essex, now and into the future,” says Jewish Care CEO Daniel Carmel-Brown. “We are also inviting the local community on hard hat tours to begin to share in the excitement of seeing our long-held vision becoming a reality. We will be holding our first-ever community fundraising campaign on 18-19 May, to raise the additional funds to help us complete our vision for the new, modern, and fully accessible care and community campus.”

Jewish Care’s fourth development hub is on track to open in summer 2026 and includes The Sugar Family Care Home, a 66-bed care home to replace Jewish Care’s Vi & John Rubens House care home in Gants Hill and the new Ronson Community Centre. It also incorporates The Dennis Centre for people living with dementia, Jewish Care’s local Social Work and Community Support Team, Meals on Wheels hub, and Jami’s community hub in Redbridge, ensuring comprehensive care and support for the community.

Register for a hard hat tour by emailing info@jcare.org or visit jewishcare.org/redbridge

Volunteering to save lives

United Hatzalah volunteer medic Yehuda Levy was heading to a concert when his communication device buzzed. It alerted him to attend a severe a car accident near his home. He turned around and headed to the scene where three people were seriously injured. Yehuda worked with other volunteers to manage bleeds, immobilise patients and identify potential internal bleeds or broken bones. Once the patients were transferred to the responding ambulance crew, his device buzzed again. This time, it was an alert for a patient with chest pains in the hotel he was standing directly outside. Yehuda responded in seconds and was the first medic on the scene, closely followed by a female paramedic staying in that same hotel. Yehuda and the paramedic identified that the patient had high blood sugar and elevated blood pressure, so together initiated treatment while waiting for the ambulance to arrive. Yehuda Levy is just one of United Hatzalah’s 8,000 dedicated volunteer medics whose goal is to provide immediate lifesaving medical intervention in Israel, for free, in the critical window between the onset of an emergency and the arrival of ambulance assistance. Average response time is under three minutes and the organisation is working to reduce this further by doubling the number of volunteer medics in its network. israelrescue.org

Recognising entrepreneurs

WIZO’s Entrepreneur Awards, sponsored by David Dangoor, recognise individuals who have demonstrated outstanding vision and skill impacting society both economically and socially though their entrepreneurship. The Apprentice’s Claude Littner and a panel of judges from the worlds of media, business and politics will pick out the best candidates and winners will be presented with their awards at WIZOuk’s Gala Dinner on 8 September. Supporting vulnerable communities in Israel is at the heart of WIZO’s work and the need for support since October 7 has increased significantly. WIZO events not only offer entertainment and enrichment but also help to provide vital support for projects in Israel. Last month the WIZO Young Patrons and Professionals network, in collaboration with S & P Sephardi Young Professionals, hosted a panel discussion on shaping the future. Claude Littner chaired Middle East advisor Dr Efrat Sopher, VP Chief of Staff at Multivers Libby Dangoor and social entrepreneur and mentor Charly Young, At a similar event Littner talked to Danny Sinitsky, Charly Young and Hannah Feldman about their journeys as founders and entrepreneurs. wizo.org

Buds of hope

Hope isn’t seasonal and at Paperweight the mission is the same all year round – to support those struggling with life’s most formidable challenges. The charity is a lifeline for people overwhelmed by officialdom – from navigating debt and benefits to handling social care complexities, legal issues, or bureaucratic roadblocks, standing alongside those who feel lost in the system. The dedicated team provides expert guidance, with clear, compassionate support, empowering people to regain control of their lives. The year is young but, among others, the charity has already helped a single parent on low income to receive Universal Credit, and an overwhelmed young widow to find a way to live life again. An elderly person struggling with living arrangements has regained dignity, a man in his 40s struggling with mental health issues now receives benefits he is entitled to and a family drowning in debt has taken a step forward. Paperweight doesn’t just offer paperwork support – it also provides assurance, a friendly face when things feel bleak, advocacy when someone can’t find their voice, and most of all, hope. But hope doesn’t grow in isolation, it thrives through support and this spring Paperweight continues to help people rediscover confidence, independence and peace of mind. papwerweight.org.uk

Medical technology

Daniel Burger, CEO of Magen David Adom (MDA), recently returned from Israel, leading the Magen David Adom UK Resilience Mission 2025. “Joined by donors from across the world, we saw first-hand how instrumental MDA has been in the country’s response to 7th October. Our keynote speaker, President Herzog, reiterated his praise for our 37,500 medics, paramedics and volunteers. Not just for what they did on that fateful day, but for what they do every day,” he says. MDA is preparing for the future with the development of technology that is unparalleled in medical emergency services anywhere else in the world. “On October 7, we were able to track those in danger to within a few metres of their location, provide first aid advice to bystanders and in some cases, simply connect victims to their loved ones unable to get through on their phones,” says Daniel. “MDA now needs to take its cloud-based infrastructure to the next level, including groundbreaking incident management technology. Its capabilities are incredible and will quite literally save more lives.” www.mdauk.org

Spring brings a space to talk

Young people and adults living with mental health issues will be able to benefit from more one-to-one mental health support this spring. Four new therapists are joining Jami’s Talking Therapies service to support young people from 11 upwards struggling with everything from anxiety and depression to self-harm and suicidal ideation. The service has expanded to now include secondary-school-aged children. Meanwhile volunteer community befrienders at Jami’s Head Room café, supported by The Maurice Wohl Charitable Foundation, are welcoming more people to take advantage of some friendly company and a kind listening ear. There will be nine volunteers on hand, eager to enjoy a friendly chat with anyone in the community looking for support or some company. You can join one of Jami’s volunteer community befrienders at their table from 2–4pm, Sunday to Thursday, and 10am–12pm, Wednesday to Friday. jamiuk.org

We are the world

World Jewish Relief (WJR) stands resolute in its mission to support those in need, both within and beyond our community. The situation in Ukraine continues to be profoundly difficult but WJR is supporting local partners in delivering vital services to Ukrainians. Access to medical care and home repairs has never been more critical and the team is tirelessly working to ensure that it reaches those in need with life-saving assistance. Closer to home, WJR is the UK’s largest provider of employment support for refugees. As the groundbreaking STEP Ukraine programme comes to a close – having provided specialist employment and language support to over 13,000 Ukrainians fleeing war – the humanitarian agency is still supporting displaced people from Afghanistan, Syria and beyond in rebuilding their lives here in the UK. worldjewishrelief.org

Inspiring and learning

Emunah continues to inspire and educate with stimulating events in its mission to help Israel’s most vulnerable children and their families. The charity recently hosted solicitor, advocate and author Anthony Julius, who spoke about his latest book, Abraham: The First Jew, exploring the contradictions within Judaism throughout history. Emunah also co-hosted a Challah Bake for the Chigwell and Hainault community. This month there is a Zoom event with Shoham Nagar, director of Neve Landy Residential Boys Home in southern Israel. This unique facility provides specialist care for 50 boys who have struggled in mainstream environments due to social, educational and psychological challenges. Many have faced neglect and trauma, yet thanks to the dedication of skilled carers and therapists, they are learning to heal, grow, and build independent futures. Shoham Nagar will share insights into the daily life and operations of Neve Landy, offering attendees a deeper understanding of how Emunah’s work transforms lives. emunah.org.uk

Cancer with care

Over the past 10 years, the proportion of young people supported by Chai Cancer Care has increased by over 200 percent, with one in three of its 4,500 clients now under the age of 50. Chai provides more than 70 specialised services and care to cancer sufferers and their families. Charlotte Kent, who was diagnosed with Lymphoma at just 35 years says: “I was in shock when I found out. At 35, how could I have cancer? I didn’t know anyone my age who had been through it. I had heard of Chai, but the thought of talking about cancer filled me with anxiety. Making that first call was difficult, but the moment I did, I felt so much lighter, almost happy. Chai was a safe place where I could be completely open about how I was feeling, where I felt totally understood. Everyone there was either in the same boat as me or was there to help people like me. What an amazing place. Chai truly cares for everyone and helped me get my life back on track.” chaicancercare.org