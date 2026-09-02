Charity Commission assesses pro-Palestine group over ‘pro-terror’ merchandise

The Charity Commission is assessing concerns about a pro-Palestine aid charity after it promoted a clothing range featuring controversial slogans and imagery linked to one of its trustees.

Manchester-based Sun of Freedom, which raises money for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, has faced calls for regulatory action over merchandise sold through the Mo Hamz Collection.

The range was created by Mo Hamzeh, a Palestinian-American trustee and vice-president of the charity, who has pledged that all profits from his collection will go to Sun of Freedom.

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One £35 T-shirt describes Israel using a string of allegations including “genocide”, “holocaust”, “paedophilia”, “sex-trafficking”, “organ theft” and “apartheid”, according to The Telegraph, which first reported the concerns.

The design also accuses Western countries of “bending the knee” to Israel, wording critics say draws on antisemitic ideas about Jewish or Israeli control over foreign governments.

Another T-shirt in the collection, carrying the words “No Peace Until Freedom”, features an inverted red triangle between two fingers making a victory sign.

The symbol has become closely associated with Hamas after its military wing repeatedly used inverted red triangles in propaganda footage to identify Israeli targets.

Hamzeh rejects any suggestion that his use of the triangle represents support for Hamas, arguing that red is part of the Palestinian flag and that the symbol represents the Palestinian struggle for statehood.

Sun of Freedom promoted the Mo Hamz Collection on its Instagram account in July, including a design featuring a prominent inverted red triangle.

The Telegraph also reported that Angie Walker, chair of the charity’s trustees, was pictured in June wearing a cap from the collection featuring a map of Israel filled with the Palestinian flag.

Concerns have now been raised with the charity watchdog, which confirmed it is considering whether future action is required.

The Charity Commission told The Telegraph: “We are assessing concerns raised with us about Sun of Freedom to determine if there is a regulatory role for the Commission.”

Heidi Bachram, whose relatives were murdered and taken hostage during the Hamas-led 7 October attacks, called for the regulator to intervene.

She told The Telegraph: “Our family have suffered terribly from Palestinian terrorism and to see a charity profiting from such violent messaging is chilling.

“The ideology that stole the lives of our loved ones is running rampant in the UK. This hateful rhetoric amounts to incitement to further violence. The Charity Commission must act immediately to shut this down.”

Alex Hearn, of Labour Against Antisemitism, also called for action: “A charity should not raise funds by promoting terrorism. They call for Jewish identity to be erased and replaced with a Palestinian identity. If the Charity Commission had any teeth, then it would remove this charity from the register for profiting from inciting hate, extremism and violence.”

The Mo Hamz Collection is sold through online retailer Warrior Ink, which also stocks other pro-Palestinian designs.

Those include a “With Every Round Freedom Lives” T-shirt featuring a firearm and red triangle, a “Make Israel Palestine Again” cap and a design depicting Anne Frank wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh.

Sun of Freedom stressed that those products are not part of Hamzeh’s collection and do not raise money for the charity.

It said: “The fundraising arrangement between Warrior Ink and Sun of Freedom relates specifically to the Mo Hamz Collection, with 100 percent of the proceeds from the collection donated to Sun of Freedom. It does not extend to Warrior Ink’s wider merchandise.

“The ‘With Every Round Freedom Lives’ T-shirt featuring a firearm and red triangle, the ‘Make Israel Palestine Again” cap, and the Anne Frank design described in your email are not part of the Mo Hamz Collection.”

The charity also rejected allegations that it supports terrorism or antisemitism.

It added: “Sun of Freedom takes allegations of antisemitism and support for terrorism seriously. We unequivocally reject antisemitism and the targeting of Jewish people, as well as terrorism and violence against civilians. As a registered charity, we are committed to operating in accordance with our charitable purposes and our legal and regulatory responsibilities.”

The charity’s social media posts were also reported to Sussex Police over concerns they could breach laws relating to support for proscribed terrorist organisations.

Police decided not to take action “at this time” or record “any offences”, saying “the post is a public Instagram post from a charity selling items, seemingly legally”.