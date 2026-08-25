Charity Commission confirms formal decision review of Edgware United Synagogue case

The Charity Commission is reviewing its decision to issue regulatory guidance to the trustees of Edgware United Synagogue and close a compliance case relating to the hosting of the Great Israeli Real Estate event in June.

Jewish News understands the regulator concluded its compliance case and closed the matter on 27 July.

Earlier this month, the Commission had criticised the trustees for allowing the event to take place at the synagogue, stating: “Our initial compliance case found that despite their own misgivings about the event, and an organisation-wide decision not to permit it on their premises, the charity’s trustees allowed it to go ahead in one of its synagogues and did not put in place sufficient checks and controls to ensure the terms of that booking were kept.”

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However, it is now understood that following further concerns raised, including by the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP), the Commission has confirmed a formal decision review.

Edgware United Synagogue said it had not appealed the decision nor requested a review.

A spokesperson there said: “The Charity Commission concluded its compliance case and closed the matter on 27 July.

“We were subsequently informed that it had decided to review that decision following representations challenging the original outcome. As such, the decision to initiate the review was taken by the Charity Commission, not by the United Synagogue.”

The spokesperson added that the synagogue’s position is that the Charity Commission “closed its investigation into this matter following its examination of the facts,” stating, “We are concerned that a case which was investigated and closed is now being revisited despite no new evidence having been presented to us, and we will continue to cooperate fully with the review.”

The Charity Commission confirmed to Jewish News that its decision to issue regulatory guidance and to conclude the case is now “being looked at as part of a formal decision review.”

The review will be conducted by individuals independent of the initial compliance case.

Trustees or related parties can request a decision review if they are dissatisfied with one of the Commission’s decisions, including guidance issued to trustees.

The ICJP was among those who submitted complaints regarding the Great Israeli Real Estate event, which took place at the synagogue on 14 June.

Jewish News understands concerns about the staging of the event at the US shul were also raised by members of the Jewish community.

Despite initial denials from the organisers, the event showcased real estate projects in Ma’ale Adumim, Givat Ze’ev, Kfar Eldad, and Teneh Omarim in the occupied West Bank, as well as Ramat Eshkol and Givat Hamatos in East Jerusalem.

The London event was the final stop in a series of international roadshows—after Toronto and New York—which appeared to advertise the sale of land in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, inviting attendees to “explore the best Anglo neighbourhoods” and find their “dream home.”

There were clashes outside and a large police presence as pro-Palestine activists descended on Edgware for the Sunday event.

In a statement issued to Jewish News organisers of the event later said West Bank property references to locations such as Givat Zeev and Kfar Eldad had been included in printed material “by mistake” but stressed that vendors had been instructed not to market properties beyond the Green Line.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to re-emphasise that the venue made it clear to us that we were not in any way to promote the sale of Israeli real estate over the Green Line, and all participating vendors agreed to abide by that requirement.

“At the same time, we believe it is outrageous that in this day and age, anyone would seek to deny British Jews the right to purchase property anywhere in the world, whether in Paris, New York, or Israel.

“We also noticed false accusations on social media claiming that vendors at the event were selling ‘stolen Palestinian land’. These allegations are simply untrue. No one at the event promoted or spoke about properties in the ‘disputed territories’, such as Givat Zeev or Kfar Eldad. Their mention in the event brochure was made in error for which we apologise.”

But the ICJP complained that the event “promoted the sale of a number of properties in illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory.”

In its complaint to the Charity Commission, the ICJP said the synagogue had permitted its charitable premises and resources to be used for a commercial event promoting property sales in illegal Israeli settlements.

The ICJP also alleged the event went ahead despite the synagogue receiving “detailed legal warnings” beforehand and that the trustees “failed to give proper consideration to these legal obligations despite being placed on notice of the risks in advance.”

It is understood that allegations involving the sale of commercial properties situated in illegal West Bank settlements fall outside the Charity Commission’s remit.

Such matters would be for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) to respond to.

Meanwhile, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has confirmed it is not investigating claims that properties in illegal Israeli settlements were advertised at the same event.

In response to public outcry over the event, then foreign secretary Yvette Cooper told the Commons: “We have asked them [the ASA] to urgently investigate and reassure us that, if there is any evidence of advertising or promoting property in illegal settlements at this or any other events, they will uphold all relevant laws, regulations, and guidance.”

However, it is now understood that the advertising industry’s regulator has yet to receive any complaints providing evidence of advertising at the event for the purchase of properties in the West Bank.