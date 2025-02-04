Charity Commission investigates two Jewish charities
Orthodox bodies in north London raise questions of possible conflicts of interest
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
Two north London charities have become the focus of statutory inquiries by the Charity Commission, which says there are “regulatory concerns” about their trustees’ management and administration,
The two bodies are Solev Co. Limited and Hatzlocho Limited. According to a statement on the Charity Commission’s website, Solev, which was established in 1967, has raised questions about conflicts of interest “given that the trustees were, until recently, all part of the same family. The previous trustees were all closely related”.
The Charity Commission says that “trustees are expected to act in the best interests of the charity and properly manage any conflicts of interest. The inquiry will also investigate why the charity has not submitted accounts and annual returns within the statutory timeframe for the past five years and is currently in default with their 2023 and 2024 accounts, which is a legal obligation for trustees”.
Hatzlocho says its purposes are to “advance the Orthodox Jewish faith and relieve poverty”. The Charity Commission says it is investigating “similar concerns” relating to possible conflicts of interest among the trustees.
Companies House shows close relations between the two charities. According to its website, Joseph Tager and Simon Tager resigned as directors of Solev Co last month. Meanwhile, Helen Tager Flusberg, Suzanne Tager and Nicola Tager all recently resigned as directors of Hazlocho.
All three current trustees recently registered with Solev Co Limited on the commission’s website are also registered as trustees with Hatzlocho.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.