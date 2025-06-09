Charity on the move! 1,000 gear up for annual Maccabi GB Fun Run
Family fundraising day out Sunday 22 June supports 98 communal charities
More than 900 participants and spectators are gearing up to run, walk and raise money for charity at one of the community’s largest events on Sunday 22 June in north London.
The annual Maccabi GB Fun Run, media partnered with Jewish News, brings together families and friends of every fitness level to either take on the 1km, 5km, and 10km challenges to support 98 communal charities including Beit Halochem UK, CST, Camp Simcha, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, JLGB, Kisharon Langdon, March of the Living UK, Save a Child’s Heart, Shalva and United Hatzalah of Israel.
The event also features a food court with kosher and Israeli food, performance area showcasing acts including Israeli dance and choirs and a bespoke shuk or market place where small Jewish and Israeli businesses will be selling their homemade products and a family fun zone, complete with inflatable rides and face painting.
Event director Candice Mendes Da Costa said: “The Maccabi GB Community Fun Run is a celebration of community, charity and togetherness. Whether you’re taking part or cheering from the sidelines, it’s an unforgettable day for everyone. So register now and we can’t wait to see you there!”
To register, click here.
