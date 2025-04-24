Chief executive of ORT UK to step down
Dan Rickman joined the mentoring charity in 2019
Dan Rickman is stepping down from his six-year role as chief executive of mentoring and skills organisation ORT UK.
Under his leadership the charity has developed a portfolio of five employability skills initiatives, now reaching more than 1,000 students annually.
In a statement today, the charity’s board extended its “sincere thanks to Dan for his leadership, vision, and dedication. His commitment has laid a strong foundation for ORT UK’s continued growth and impact”.
Saying that serving in the role had been an “absolute privilege”, Rickman, who has was previously CEO of Mitzvah Day, said: “I’ve been fortunate to witness first-hand the powerful impact our fundraising has on World ORT projects around the globe. I’m particularly proud of how our community responded to the crisis in Ukraine and, more recently, in Israel – showing just how deeply our supporters care.
“Our employability programmes have grown significantly, and having the opportunity to help launch and shape them is something I’ll always be grateful for. I’m excited to watch ORT UK’s next chapter unfold. Finally, I want to thank the incredible staff team. It has truly been an honour to work alongside such passionate and inspiring individuals.”
